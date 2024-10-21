Bleacher Report provides more optimism that Alex Bregman could return to Astros after all

Some Houston Astros fans have already said their goodbyes to third baseman Alex Bregman. With the longtime infielder set to hit the free agent market this offseason, a number of the Houston faithful are bracing for a new player to be manning the hot corner on Opening Day next season.

But some Astros fans are holding out hope that a reunion is on the horizon. Though optimism hasn't been the prevailing thought in recent years when discussing impending Astros free agents, Bregman's situation is a little bit different. Jose Altuve has already come out in defense of his teammate, stating his belief that an agreement between the Astros and Bregman will eventually come to fruition.

Bleacher Report, much to the surprise of many Astros fans, actually shares in Altuve's sentiments. A recent publication from the outlet titled 'Ranking Astros 3B Alex Bregman's Top 7 Landing Spots Ahead of MLB Free Agency' puts Houston at No. 1.

Bleacher Report ranks the Astros as Alex Bregman's top free agency destination

Bleacher Report correctly cites the impending qualifying offer that will undoubtedly sway some would-be contenders from actually offering Bregman this offseason. Though the 30-year-old will reject the qualifying offer — which amounts to a one-year, $21.05 million contract — doing so will attach draft compensation to his signing.

The qualifying offer essentially offers compensation to the Astros in the form of a draft pick if Bregman signs elsewhere. But the team that inks Bregman to that free agent deal will also have to surrender a pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. That may be enough to keep some of the smaller market clubs like the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers (both of whom were on the list of prospective destinations) from signing Bregman to a contract this offseason.

Astros fans give Alex Bregman a warm ovation as he comes off the field for potentially the last time during a regular season home game 👏 pic.twitter.com/NtJudpqG8k — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 25, 2024

Of course, familiar names like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies were on the list as well. The most troubling name, and the one that will give Astros fans the most angst, is the Seattle Mariners. The Houston faithful want no part in watching their All-Star third baseman suit up for a division rival next season.

Astros fans would love to believe that Bregman is coming back to Space City in 2025, but the free market always brings about some surprises. While Bleacher Report has had some off-the-wall predictions of late, this is certainly one that the Houston faithful are hopeful to see come true.

