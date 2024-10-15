Bleacher Report has fierce Astros' rival as a sleeper candidate to sign Alex Bregman

The most talked about offseason priority for the Houston Astros won't have anything to do with first base or the bullpen. Until Alex Bregman's fate has been decided, nothing else on Houston's docket matters. The Astros third baseman will become a free agent once the World Series concludes in a couple of weeks.

Bregman and the Astros failed to come to terms on a contract extension prior to the start of the 2024 campaign, and as the season waned, it became more and more likely that Bregman will hit the open market. That would be the worst-case scenario for those Astros fans who are holding out hope for a reunion this winter.

Bleacher Report recently released a number of early 2024-25 MLB offseason predictions, and Bregman's name obviously came to the surface. Outside of Juan Soto, it's quite likely that Bregman will be the most sought-after free agent available this winter. While the Houston faithful don't want to imagine any other team securing Bregman's services this offseason, Bleacher Report's prediction would send Astros fans into orbit.

While predicting a landing spot for Bregman, Bleacher Report called the Seattle Mariners a potential sleeper, given their current situation at third base. Seattle relied on Josh Rojas at the hot corner this past season. The 31-year-old posted a .641 OPS in 42 games for the Mariners, though Rojas did play above-average defense at third base. The outlet assumes both Soto and Pete Alonso will remain with their respective New York-based ball clubs, thus taking the Mets and Yankees out of the running for Bregman this winter.

Fenway Park opened in 1912. Here's a list of players who made at least 60 regular-season PAs there and ran an OPS above 1.200:



Alex Bregman

(End of list.) https://t.co/JTphXOyKaV — Davy Andrews (@davyandrewsdavy) October 14, 2024

It would be an absolute gut-punch for the Astros and their fanbase to see Bregman leave Houston for Seattle. The Mariners barely missed out on a spot in this year's postseason, and had Seattle received any semblance of a competent offense, they might have even won the AL West.

Bregman is seeking a big payday, and it's questionable as to whether or not the Astros or Mariners will be willing to pony up the dough once teams begin offseason negotiations with free agents. The Astros are said to have had contract discussions with Bregman's representatives before free agency officially kicks off, but the likelihood of an agreement with 30-year-old so close to the open market seems like a pipe dream.

