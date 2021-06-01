Scott Boras already getting desperate with Alex Bregman's upcoming free agency

While the attention of the Houston Astros and their fanbase has been (rightly) focusing winning the American League West Division once again and returning to the playoffs, the noise surrounding the impending free agency of Alex Bregman is too loud to ignore.

Though Houston was able to come to terms with Jose Altuve prior to the start of the 2024 season, Bregman entered the season without a contract extension. The Astros third baseman will become a free agent this winter, and it's getting harder and harder to envision Bregman returning to Space City in 2025 and beyond.

Bregman is already likely to be the top third baseman on the open market this offseason, but his agent is looking to expand his market even more. According to The Athletic (subscription required), Scott Boras offered the reminder to teams interested in signing Bregman that, in addition to third base, he can play second base as well.

Scott Boras is reminding prospective teams that Astros 3B Alex Bregman can also play other positions

Bregman wouldn't be the first player to switch positions upon switching teams. Current Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien had always played shortstop during his time with the Oakland Athletics. Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story was a fixture in the Colorado Rockies' infield as the team's shortstop, but after arriving in Beantown, he played second base in order to keep Xander Bogaerts at short.

Stating the obvious is just the latest in a ploy by Boras to elevate his client's status. Bregman isn't just the best third baseman who'll be available this winter, he's arguably the best infielder. New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames are also in the conversation.

4️⃣ STRAIGHT GAMES with a homer for Alex Bregman 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WVYMiqDBhX — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2024

This is hardly a revelation, and nothing that is going to affect Bregman's potential return to the Astros, either — Altuve is Houston's second baseman. But it does make Bregman slightly more marketable to other teams that are set at third base, but may be looking for help elsewhere.

After failing to secure the long-term deals that he surely promised this clients this past offseason, Boras is clearly looking to save face heading into this year's MLB Winter Meetings.

