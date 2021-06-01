Alex Bregman would’ve chosen different George Strait song if Astros tenure was ending

A lot was made of Alex Bregman's new walk-up song on Thursday night, and the Houston Astros fanbase is rightfully nervous that it's a sign of things to come. Bregman, whose previous walk-up was "Set It Off" by Boosie Badazz, switched things up and went with something that brought a little Texas charm into Minute Maid Park.

Bregman decided that George Strait's "Troubadour" would be appropriate for what could be his final regular season game in from the home fans in Houston. MLB.com's Brian McTaggert was quick to point out that Strait's ballad is a reflection on his life as a troubadour; which is typically a reference to a poet or songwriter.

If Alex Bregman was saying goodbye to Astros fans, he should have choosen a different George Strait song

Some Astros fans, understandably, took that to mean that this was kind of Bregman's way of signaling that he's headed off for greener pastures, as it were. But perhaps the Houston faithful are reading a bit too much into the song lyrics. In fact, if this were really the end of Bregman's time in Houston, there was a much better song choice available.

Alex Bregman has changed his walk-up song to George Strait's "Troubadour." — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) September 20, 2024

"Toubadour" was not Strait's farewell. Leslie Satcher, one of Strait's songwriters who co-wrote the song back in 2008, explained that the song was actually written at a time when Strait was still touring. The iconic country singer was said to be looking for something to dispel the rumors of his retirement. So maybe all this talk of this being Bregman's final homestand is a bit premature.

If, in fact, Bregman was looking to say goodbye to fans in H-Town, there's a much better song from Strait's collection that he could have, and should have chosen. Strait's final tour was called The Cowboy Rides Away. The tour began in Lubbock, Texas in 2013, and came to a close in Arlington in front of over 100,000 fans in 2014. At the close of every show throughout that 48-concert tour, Strait would sing "The Cowboy Rides Away". If Bregman was really on his way out of Houston, that song would have been more appropriate.

Alex Bregman could leave the Astros in free agency

But, at the end of the day, it doesn't matter which George Strait song Bregman decides to play before stepping into the batter's box. The question is whether or not the Astros are willing to pay him George Strait-type money. Strait is one of the 10 richest country singers in the world, with an estimated net worth of $300 million. Bregman would like to become one of the richest third basemen in Major League Baseball.

The 30-year-old is scheduled to reach free agency after this season, and negotiations have been nonexistent up to this point. However, Astros GM Dana Brown recently said that he and Bregman's agent, Scott Boras, plan to meet after the 2024 season comes to a close.

Bregman could be looking for "Ocean Front Property" this offseason or he could be "MIA Down In MIA" (though it's doubtful that the Miami Marlins will open up their wallets). But the Houston faithful, and his teammates, are hoping to see Bregman back in an Astro uniform next season.

