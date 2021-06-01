Astros Prospect Update: Brice Matthews running wild, Walker Janek, AJ Blubaugh

The Houston Astros' farm system has gotten renewed focus of late after a series of promotions. Houston gave Zach Dezenzo a shot before sending him back down to the minor leagues after 55 plate appearances once Kyle Tucker returned, and Shay Whitcomb's call up has stuck, despite some struggles at the plate. For a farm system that isn't highly regarded, Houston's talent pipeline appears alive and well.

Call-ups haven't been the only news on the prospect front for the Astros, either. In fact, a few of their upper-tier farmhands have been drawing a lot of attention, despite the fact that they won't factor into Houston's plans until at least 2025.

Astros Prospects: Brice Matthews is forcing his way on to Houston's 2025 radar

The Astros picked Brice Matthews at the bottom of the first round in 2023 due to his exciting raw athleticism and versatile infield defensive profile. Guys with this sort of pure upside from the college ranks are rarely available that late in the draft, and Houston was more than willing to bet on Matthews' profile, despite some concerns over his hit tool and potentially inflated numbers, given his college conference.

To say the Astros are likely thrilled about their investment in Matthews is a gross understatement. While he has been a bit banged up lately, Matthews is still slashing .333/.467/.694 in his last 11 games at Double-A with three homers and six stolen bases. With 13 homers and 29 stolen bases this season, coupled with his adjustments lately at Double-A, don't be surprised if he gets a long look next spring at third base in the event that Alex Bregman walks after the season.

Astros Prospects: Walker Janek's pro debut isn't quite going to plan

Houston has been steadfast since Day 1 of the 2024 draft that they love Walker Janek. Their first-round pick has a long track record of leadership, toughness, and production from his college days, and while the Astros are in a good spot at catcher, he was just too good for them to pass up.

Unfortunately, Janek's first look at pro pitching isn't off to a great start. In his first 25 games in the Astros' farm system, Janek is slashing only .175/.214/.289 with a less-than-great strikeout rate. Draftees struggling the year they are selected is hardly unusual, as they have to adjust to the minor league lifestyle and take in a lot of information very quickly. However, it is still worth keeping an eye on Janek going forward to see if the Astros' confidence in him was warranted.

Astros Prospects: AJ Blubaugh is quietly making his case for a rotation spot next year

Houston's farm system isn't exactly known for its depth when it comes to pitching, especially after Spencer Arrighetti's promotion to the majors and Jake Bloss heading to the Blue Jays in the Yusei Kikuchi deal. However, one name that fans should keep an eye on for 2025's Astros rotation is right-hander AJ Blubaugh.

It took Blubaugh and his new cutter a while to find their stride this year, but the righty has really impressed lately. In his last six starts at Triple-A, Blubaugh sports a 2.45 ERA with 42 strikeouts against just nine walks in 33 innings of work. Blubaugh's stuff should play in the big leagues, and now that he has weapons against both lefties and righties and is increasingly comfortable commanding his repertoire, fans should hear his name quite a bit in spring training next year.

