Astros' lack of moves at the trade deadline force premature promotion of top prospect
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros are taking a chance on one of their young prospects. After failing in his efforts to land a solid bat at the MLB trade deadline, it appears that Houston Astros' GM Dana Brown will look to upgrade the lineup from inside the organization.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Astros are planning to call up infield prospect Zach Dezenzo from Triple-A Sugar Land. One of the top prospects in the Astros farm system, Dezenzo has barely gotten his feet wet in Triple-A, playing just 11 games for the Space Cowboys on the season. That said, Dezenzo has certainly had success with a .391/.472/.739 slash line in less than a dozen games above Double-A.
Top Astros prospect Zach Deznezo set to debut for Houston
Dezenzo was the Astros' 12th-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Ohio State. Throughout his college career, Dezenzo played on the left side of the infield at both shortstop and third base. However, with Alex Bregman and Jeremy Peńa occupying those spots on the big league ball club, Dezenzo will be pushed to the other side of the diamond.
The former Buckeye started 17 games in college at first base, followed by 34 games at the position in the minor leagues. Dezenzo has nine starts at first base this season in the minor leagues while splitting time between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land.
The Astros were said to be interested in both Tampa Bay Rays' infielders Isaac Paredes and Yandy Diaz, but Brown was unable to acquire either one at this year's deadline. As such, Houston's front office has decided to promote the 24-year-old to the major league roster in order to help spark the offense. Will it work? Astros fans certainly hope so.
Another name that's gained traction lately has been fellow infield prospect Shay Whitcomb. The 25-year-old is currently at Triple-A Sugar Land and has nearly 100 games at the highest minor league level under his belt. If Dezenzo fails to meet the challenge, don't be shocked if Brown turns to Plan B.