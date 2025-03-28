The new-look Houston Astros took the field on Opening Day with Christian Walker at first base, Isaac Paredes at the hot corner, Jose Altuve in left field, and rookie infielder turned outfielder Cam Smith lined up in right.

The Astros notched their first win of the 2025 season over the vaunted New York Mets who backed up the Brinks truck for Juan Soto this past offseason. The game ended in fitting fashion after Astros closer Josh Hader slammed the door on Soto with a strikeout to get out of a ninth-inning jam.

Smith, however, was not on the field for the final out of the ball game. The much-heralded rookie was pulled from the game after the seventh inning in favor of Chas McCormick despite getting a hit in his very first major league at-bat. But Astros fans shouldn't overreact to Smith's removal from the game. In fact, it was actually a wise move on the part of Houston's manager Joe Espada.

Joe Espada's late-game decision isn't necessarily a lack of confidence in Cam Smith

Smith gave Espada exactly what he was looking for — three quality at-bats, and a base hit single that put Jeremy Peña in line to score from third base a few batters later. But with a three-run lead heading into the eighth inning, Espada wanted a sure-handed veteran in right field in order to help preserve the lead.

While McCormick has several flaws, defense is not one of them. Last season, McCormick was worth 6 outs above average (OAA) and 4 OAA the year prior. Though he lacks elite arm strength, McCormick can hold his own on the outfield grass.

With a lead and the 1-2 punch of Bryan Abreu and Hader slated to come on in the eighth and ninth innings respectively, it stands to reason why Espada would go with McCormick over Smith even though doing so would take an at-bat away from the rookie. McCormick's lone AB in the eighth inning was a successful sacrifice bunt, so it all worked out anyway.

Smith will surely be back in the Astros lineup for Friday's matchup against Tylor Megill and the Mets. But the Houston faithful shouldn't be surprised to see Espada do this several times over the first couple of weeks of the season. Smith will need to prove that he can handle the rigors of late-game situations, but the time to do that is not on Opening Day while nursing a three-run lead. Let's hope Houston pulverizes New York and has a nice, cushy six-run lead heading into the ninth inning on Friday evening.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors