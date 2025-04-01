The Houston Astros' bats are off to slow start to begin the 2025 season. Frankly, that's not surprising considering that two of the top players from last year's team — Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker — are no longer with the organization.

The Astros' offense has been anemic. Houston ranks last in all of Major League Baseball with just 18 hits through their first four games. Only the hapless Minnesota Twins (6) have scored fewer runs. And to cap it off, Houston's .200 slugging percentage is the worst in the league.

This has led to somewhat of an uproar among the Houston faithful. Things have gotten so problematic (though it's only been four games) that Astros fans almost had a coronary episode after reading one fan's X (formerly Twitter) post that featured an off-the-wall lineup change.

Astros fan Twitter account sends Houston fans into panic with April Fool's post

The account posted a message saying, "Dana Brown just said on 790 that they’re considering batting Jake Meyers second in the order to get some speed ahead of Yordan." Of course, 790 is a reference to the local Houston radio station, on which Brown is sometimes a guest.

Though many picked up on the fact that it was just an April Fool's Day gag — admittedly some figured that out too late — others were flabbergasted that Brown would pull such a stunt. The comments section was ripe with those chastising Brown for even suggesting such a move, while others weren't too upset by the notion.

There's a kernel of truth in every joke, and this is no different. While it would be rather foolish to actually move Meyers — who has a career .291 on-base percentage — ahead of Yordan Alvarez in the lineup, the Astros may be forced to make some sort of desperation move if the lineup fails to produce in the coming days.

Rookie Cam Smith has just one base hit on the season and the Astros biggest free agent addition, Christian Walker, is 2-for-16 without an extra-base hit. Ole reliable, Jose Altuve, is hitting .429 and helping to keep the lineup afloat, but if Houston doesn't get their act together, moving Meyers up in the batting order might just be crazy enough to work.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors