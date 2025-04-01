Astros bolster bullpen in trade with Blue Jays for reliever with appropriate nickname

The Houston Astros have acquired reliever Nick Robertson from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor-league right-handed pitcher Edinson Batista. Robertson was optioned to Triple-A to begin the 2025 season, and will report to Triple-A Sugar Land. In order to make room on the Astros 40-man roster, Houston shifted Christian Javier from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list.

Robertson was a seventh-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers back 2019 after a two-year stint at James Madison University. Robertson has always been viewed as a reliever, logging just four starts between his time in both the major and minor leagues. This past spring, Robertson appeared in just two Grapefruit League games for the Blue Jays, but in three innings of work, allowed just one hit and struck out three batters.

Adding a player with minor-options is certainly a step in the right direction. Houston has very little flexibility to shuttle players — especially pitchers — back and forth between the major and minor leagues. Robertson will now be part of the Space Cowboys bullpen alongside Bennett Sousa and Nick Hernandez.

Robertson has been given the the nickname 'Big Country'. That's rather fitting considering he stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 235 pounds. The only player on Houston's 40-man roster who'll be taller than Robertson is former first-round pick Forrest Whitley.

Robertson appeared in nine games last season while pitching for three different organizations. The right-hander began the year with the St. Louis Cardinals, striking out 14 batters in 12 ⅓ innings. But after being let go by the Cardinals, Robertson was briefly picked up by the Los Angeles Angels. The Halos DFA'd Robertson after just 10 games with their Triple-A affiliate, and he was then claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays.

Look for the Astros to recall Robertson at some point later this season. He's got plenty of swing-and-miss stuff, but also lacks the type of control and command necessary to stick in the big leagues.

