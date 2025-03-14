Astros Injury Update: Forrest Whitley setback, Christian Walker progress, Luis Garcia

One of the biggest goals of spring training for the Houston Astros, or any other team for that matter, is to get through camp healthy. That's easier said than done, but getting players ready for the season-long grind without any setbacks is priority No. 1.

Unfortunately, that isn't exactly how things have worked out this spring. Not only did Houston have several players come into camp dealing with injuries that threatened their availability at the start of the season, but they've also had to deal with some minor injuries to some key players as well.

Astros Injury Update: Forrest Whitley suffers bone bruise

Forrest Whitley needed to establish himself during spring training. The former top pitching prospect has dealt with multiple injuries and periods of regression the last few years. Seeing as how Whitley is out of minor-league options, 2025 feels like his last chance with the Astros.

Unfortunately, those aspirations took a significant hit this week after it was revealed on Thursday that Whitley is dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee. It is too early to say how quickly he will be recover, but is getting shut down for a few days. The Astros will then assess whether or not he will be ready by Opening Day.

Astros Injury Update: Christian Walker is taking swings, Yainer Diaz out with illness

One of the more significant injuries the Astros have dealt with this spring has been Christian Walker's oblique issue. Houston's marquee offseason addition (other than Cam Smith of course) looked strong at the start of camp before an injury shut him down.

Walker's history of oblique issues is well documented, however, it sounds like this particular injury isn't considered serious. Walker recently got back to work in the batting cages taking swings. That's a good sign.

Astros fans were also becoming concerned about Yainer Diaz after he's been absent from the Astros lineup the past few days. Chandler Rome of The Athletic indicated that Diaz is dealing with an illness which explains why the Astros catcher has missed the past couple of games.

Astros Injury Update: Luis Garcia set to throw a bullpen

Given the questions surrounding the Astros' rotation, it would be absolutely lovely if they could get Luis Garcia back from his lengthy rehab sooner rather than later. One doesn't want to rush a pitcher back from a major arm injury, but getting Garcia back healthy would be a major boost.

It seems like that plan remains on track. According to the team, Garcia is set to throw a bullpen session this weekend. While the results of that session will determine his next steps, all signs are pointing to Garcia potentially rejoining Houston's rotation sometime relatively early in the 2025 season.

