Impending bullpen departures offer failed Astros' prospect clear opportunity in 2025

The Houston Astros are no strangers to having to rebuild their bullpen each year. Just last offseason, the Astros lost Hector Neris (temporarily), Phil Maton, and Ryne Stanek, who all played a big role in 2023. Unfortunately, the Astros are extraordinarily unlikely to pull a Josh Hader out of their hat this offseason to cover their free agent losses again.

In addition to Neris hitting the market yet again, the Astros are set to lose Kendall Graveman and trade deadline acquisition Caleb Ferguson from their bullpen.

The Astros will likely retain their big bullpen arms unless they try to move some money off their payroll, but someone is going to have to step up and throw some relief innings for Houston in 2025.

That is where the oft-injured and sometimes hyped Forrest Whitley could come into play.

Forrest Whitley's 3Ks in the 8th. pic.twitter.com/HDymaDvvc7 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 2, 2024

Forrest Whitley might get one last chance to make a difference with the Astros

Before anyone gets too excited, there is little chance that Whitley will ever approach the hype and ceiling he once had. Starting is all but completely off the table for him going forward, and several setbacks and injuries have made it where being a strong bullpen arm is the best the Astros can hope for out of Whitley going forward.

In 2024, that is what some expected Whitley to do. There was some preseason hype around Whitley thanks to some promising workout videos where he was flashing his prodigious raw ability, and he certainly had some moments down in the minors this past season. However, more elbow troubles for Whitley short-circuited his attempts to carve out a big league role and left his future with the Astros very, very murky.

Aside from a small three-appearance sample, Whitley again played most of 2024 in the minors, where he posted a strong 2.12 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 34 innings when he actually was on the mound. With the Astros losing multiple bullpen arms that they don't really want to spend actual dollars to replace, Whitley won't get a better opportunity for a roster spot than heading into 2025.

As to whether or not Whitley will do anything with this potential opportunity is a fair question. Whitley's talent has afforded him multiple chances to catch on with the Astros, and he has either fumbled those opportunities and/or his body hasn't allowed him to make the most of them. 2025 may be 27-year-old Whitley's actual last chance with Houston before they toss him into a deal for a player that can actually help them.

