Ex-Astros star responds to torpedo bat controversy after Yankees' surprising usage

Well, well, well, how the tables have turned, huh? After all their bloviating for years surrounding the Houston Astros sign stealing scandal, it now appears that the New York Yankees are embroiled in a bit of controversy.

The Yankees absolutely obliterated the Milwaukee Brewers during their first series of the 2025 season. The Yankees mercilessly pounded the Brew Crew into submission, and even hung 20 runs on Milwaukee's pitching staff during Saturday's contest. In all, the Yankees outscored the Brewers 36-14. But did they have a little help along the way?

Now far be it from us to accuse the Yankees of cheating, but what gives? After all, smashing 15 home runs over the course of three games is going to raise some eyebrows. The Yankees were using something called a 'torpedo bat', and that caused the quite the stir throughout Major League Baseball over the weekend.

Ex-Astros Carlos Correa star responds to torpedo bat controversy after Yankees' surprising usage

First, it should be understood that these 'torpedo bats' are actually 100% legal. In fact, the Yankees are not the only team to have used these new bats. Former Astros' star Carlos Correa said in an interview with the Minneapolis Tribune (subscription required), “I tried them awhile in spring training. … I feel like we need a full year of data to see how they play.” Correa went on to say that he wanted to see more data before considering a permanent switch himself, and that's probably the overall feeling among most in Major League Baseball.

But there's not denying that the Yankees lit up the Brewers over the weekend, and more than half of their homers were hit by players who employ the use of a 'torpedo bat'. For the time being, it would appear that these new bats are here to say, and may even become more popular depending on how the Yankees and other fare going forward.

The Astros scored just six runs over the weekend, and outside of Jeremy Peña, failed to record a home run in their three-game series versus the New York Mets. If Houston's bats don't pick up the pace, don't be shocked if some of the Astros hitters are sporting some new lumber in the near future.

