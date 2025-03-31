Promising rehab start from injured Astros pitcher puts pressure on Hayden Wesneski

It may be hard to believe, but fans of the Houston Astros have not seen Lance McCullers Jr. on a big league mound since all the way back in 2022. The right-hander has, at multiple points over the course of his career, looked like a star-in-the-making, but injuries have severely held him back over the past few years.

McCullers, 31, is working his way back from a multitude of different injuries. A muscle strain early in 2023 wiped out that year, while a mid-rehab shutdown last year set him back an additional season. Until recently, the latest development out of his camp was that he was going to miss 2025 Opening Day.

On Sunday, McCullers made a rehab start — his first since hitting the injured list so long ago — and looked surprisingly decent given the circumstances.

Lance McCullers Jr.'s comeback puts pressure on Astros pitcher Hayden Wesneski

There was very little about this start from McCullers that'll blow you away on the surface, but the velocity on his fastball was encouraging and those three punch outs will work through just a pair of innings pitched.

There's no doubt that McCullers is still a ways away from a full-blown comeback to the big leagues, but his rehab stint is sure to put a lot of pressure on Hayden Wesneski, who's currently holding on to the No. 5 starter's role in the Astros rotation.

Lance McCullers Jr. rehab start:



2 IP

2 H

2 ER

1 BB

3 K



35 pitches, sinker at 93.1, max of 94.9 MPH. pic.twitter.com/zLEdZU2YrI — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) March 30, 2025

Wesneski, 27, was one of the pieces coming to Houston from the Chicago Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade back in December. While he wasn't the centerpiece of the deal, he's widely expected to be a big-league contributor for the Astros in 2025.

The right-hander penciled in to take the ball Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants. Since debuting back in 2022, Wesneski has posted a combined 3.93 ERA through 68 appearances (22 starts) and 190 innings of work.

The former sixth-round pick is no slouch on the mound, but he's the obvious choice to be replaced once McCullers is back in action. Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown have the safest jobs in Houston's starting rotation, while Spencer Arrighetti and Ronel Blanco (both of whom showed off immense potential last year) are also safe. This leaves Wesneski as the worst of the bunch, even if he's decent in his own right.

Getting McCullers back is going to be massive for the Astros, but it's crucial that they don't rush him back. He's a former All-Star and a two-time World Series Champion who has an extensive track record of success in both the regular season and the playoffs when the lights are shining the brightest. Seeing him take the mound for the first time in nearly three years is going to be a sight for sore eyes.

