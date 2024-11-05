Astros News: Houston loses trio to waivers, Silver Slugger finalists, Alex Bregman

The Major League Baseball offseason is underway with the GM Meetings taking place about 200 miles west of Houston in San Antonio. The Houston Astros' front office executives will be glad-handing with agents and other top decision-makers throughout baseball this week.

Free agency is officially underway, and a number of teams (including the Astros) have already made some minor moves. Houston freed up some roster spots on Monday after bidding farewell to Jose Urquidy, and Houston also acquired former top-100 prospect Taylor Trammell from the New York Yankees. But there were some other transactions that occurred as well before the dust settled.

Astros News: Houston loses Trey Cabbage, Seth Martinez & Penn Murfee to waivers

The Astros cleared three more spots on Monday after a few players were claimed off waivers. Infielder/outfielder Trey Cabbage is heading for the Steel City after being claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates, and pitcher Penn Murfee was picked up by the Chicago White Sox. Pitcher Seth Martinez was also plucked off the waiver wire by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cabbage was yo-yo'd between Triple-A and the majors last season, seeing only 45 games with the Astros. Cabbage can hit the ball a ton when he connects, but posted a slash line of just .209/.253/.337 in 86 at-bats last season. Murfee was claimed by Houston last offseason, but has't pitched since June of 2023. Martinez made 44 appearances out of the Astros' bullpen last season, but his strikeout rate dropped off dramatically.

Astros News: Houston has four Silver Slugger finalists, including Jose Altuve & Yordan Álvarez

If you need further proof that Houston has one of the best lineups in baseball, take a look at the finalists for this year's Silver Slugger Awards. The Astros have four finalists among the group, including Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, Yordan Álvarez, and Yainer Diaz.

Bregman and Álvarez each have a Silver Slugger sitting on their trophy shelf, and Altuve has six. Kyle Tucker was Houston's lone Silver Slugger Award-winner in 2023, but an injury-plagued season kept the Astros outfielder off the list this year.

Astros News: Alex Bregman receives qualifying offer

The least surprising news you'll hear all day is that Bregman received a qualifying offer from the Astros before Monday's deadline. This was expected, and it's also expected that the two-time All-Star will reject the offer.

The qualifying offer guarantees the Astros draft compensation in the event Bregman leaves Houston during free agency, but the hope among the fanbase is that the third baseman will return to Space City in 2025.

