Astros' insider offers unsettling third base solution if Alex Bregman leaves Houston

The Major League Baseball offseason has officially arrived, and the first priority for the Houston Astros will be determining the future of third baseman Alex Bregman. The Astros will undoubtedly extend Bregman a qualifying offer in the coming days, but acquiring a draft pick as compensation if the infielder leaves via free agency will offer little solace to the fans in H-Town.

If Bregman leaves, the Astros will have to find a way to offset the loss. Astros' insider and MLB.com beat reporter Brian McTaggart offered a potential solution if Bregman leaves Houston this offseason, but the fanbase probably isn't going to like it.

The Astros may have to platoon Maurico Dubón at 3B if Alex Bregman leaves

Looking at the free agent market, outside of Bregman, there's very little available in terms of major league talent. The White Sox just allowed Yoán Moncada to enter the open market, but it's been several years since the 29-year-old has even come close to playing a full season. Eugenio Suárez is another option, but if the Diamondbacks pick up his option, that takes the former All-Star out of the mix.

McTaggart presumes that Mauricio Dubón could share third base duties in 2025 if the Astros fail to re-sign Bregman this winter. A skilled utility player, thrusting Dubón into an everyday role would be rather unwise on the part of Houston's front office and also takes away one of his best attributes — his versatility.

Dubón is a fine platoon option, but the only left-handed hitting third baseman who's available in free agency this offseason is Jace Peterson. The 34-year-old played in just 14 games for the D-backs last season and posted just a .199 OPS.

The Astros ownership and front office may not want to tip their hand, but allowing Bregman to leave this offseason could have disastrous consequences. Houston has always had a skilled player waiting in the wings after the departure of other high profile free agents, but that's not the case this winter. Chas McCormick helped to offset the loss of George Springer in 2021, and Jeremy Peña filled in admirably for Carlos Correa in 2022.

The Astros do not have much depth behind Bregman, and platooning Dubón and a left-handed hitting infielder at the hot corner feels like a recipe for disaster. This reality only heightens Houston's need to work out a long-term contract with Bregman this offseason.

