With the World Series complete, the MLB offseason is in full swing. The Houston Astros have a lot to do over the next few months to ensure that they're able to field a contender in 2025. Though Alex Bregman's free agency will dominate the Astros' offseason, there are plenty of other things to keep in mind, too.

The offseason is filled with twists and turns. In addition to free agency, there are trades, the MLB Winter Meetings, Rule 5 Draft, and arbitration hearings. Every item carries some measure of importance, so what are the key dates that all Astros fans should be aware of?

Important dates for Astros fans to know in the 2024-25 MLB offseason

Qualifying offer deadline (November 4)

A qualifying offer essentially works as a one-year contract offer to players entering free agency. If a player accepts the offer, then he'll receive the mean salary of the top-125 highest-paid players in the league. If the player rejects the offer, then the club receives draft compensation if another team signs him during the offseason. Astros fans should expect Bregman to receive a qualifying offer, and he'll then have until 3 p.m. CT on November 19 to reject it; which he surely will. This year, it's around $21 million.

Non-tender deadline (November 22)

The non-tender deadline is another important date to keep in mind. If the Astros prefer not to tender a contract to any player on the 40-man roster, they have until November 22 to remove them from the roster. Typically, teams will non-tender a handful of players who'll be owed a raise through the arbitration process, but didn't play up to their potential during the season. Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers will be very anxious leading up to the non-tender deadline.

MLB Winter Meetings (December 8-11, 2024)

The MLB Winter Meetings brings together owners, front office executives, agents, and sometimes even players. This year's Winter Meetings will take place in Dallas, Texas; this is oftentimes where a lot of blockbuster signings and trades take place. Astros fans should look toward the first full week of December as a key point this offseason when Bregman may sign his new contract. The question could be whether or not it will be in Houston.

But free agent signings and trades aren't the only thing that take place at the MLB Winter Meetings. The MLB Draft Lottery is held on December 10 and the Rule 5 Draft will take place on December 11.

Salary arbitration figures exchanged (mid-January)

Any Astros players who have more than three, but less than six years of MLB service time are eligble to receive a pay raise through the arbitration process. Sometime in mid-January, teams and players must come to terms on salary for the upcoming season. If the two sides fail to reach an agreement, they'll go to arbitration sometime in late-January or early-February.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training (February 2025)

Believe it or not, Astros fans, the 2025 season will be here before you know it. Shortly after the arbitration deadline, pitchers and catchers will be reporting to Florida and the Grapefruit League begins on February 22, 2025 with a split squad scrimmage.

So, enjoy the offseason and the upcoming holidays, because a new-look Astros team will be taking the diamond in little less than four months.

