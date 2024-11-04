Alex Bregman enhances résumé with Astros' negotiations reaching dangerous territory

Alex Bregman can now add "Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner" to his list of accolades. The Houston Astros third baseman received his first-ever Gold Glove Award on Sunday night, and it comes at a very fortuitous time for the impending free agent.

Bregman will officially become a free agent (unless the Astros agree to a deal before the 5 p.m. ET deadline) on Monday night. Since the World Series came to a close, there's been a moratorium on external contract negotiations, but that deadline expires this evening and other teams will be able to open contract talks with Bregman and his representatives.

Newly minted Gold Glove Award winner Alex Bregman will surely decline the upcoming qualifying offer from Astros

Gold Glove or not, Bregman was always going to reject the qualifying offer he's sure to receive from the Astros later today. The qualifying offer works as a one-year contract, and would pay Bregman a little more than $21 million.

But the Astros third baseman knows he can get a much better deal on the open market and will outright reject the offer. In doing so, however, the Astros will receive a draft pick as compensation in the event that Bregman signs with another team this offseason.

Diamondbacks exercising Eugenio Suárez's team option makes Astros' 3B Alex Bregman even more valuable

In terms of earning potential, the Arizona Diamondbacks' decision to keep Eugenio Suárez does more for Bregman than his first Gold Glove ever could. Arizona picked up Suárez's $15 million option, eliminating the best of the rest from the free agent market this offseason.

Diamondbacks INF Eugenio Suarez is having his option picked up for 2025, per a source. It’s for $15 million. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 2, 2024

While the Astros' infielder was always going to be the clear-cut No. 1 third baseman available in free agency, seeing a good defensive third baseman with 30 home runs and 101 RBI might have been enough to tempt some would-be suitors to take Suárez over Bregman. That's no longer an option, and gives Bregman even more negotiating power.

This is a troublesome reality for Astros fans, as Bregman's future may well somewhere other than Houston. With so many contract predictions exceeding six years in length, it's really difficult to see the Astros bringing Bregman back in 2025. His latest accolade, combined with Suárez being off the open market, might drive up Bregman's asking price well beyond what the Astros are willing to meet.

