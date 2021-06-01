Astros choose higher-upside option over Rafael Montero for September call-up

The Houston Astros' roster was already in a really good spot heading into roster expansion. They have steadily called up prospects to give them talent infusions, and bringing back Hector Neris provided even more depth to their bullpen. Even if they didn't do anything earth shattering for the final month of the season, the roster was bound to be in great shape, especially with Alex Bregman's elbow improving.

However, it remained clear that the Astros had something in the works for September call-up season. Manager Joe Espada already discussed the idea of bringing up a third catcher for the stretch run, and adding another bullpen arm felt like a lock, given that not carrying the maximum 14 pitchers the rest of the way would feel like malpractice.

For many, it seemed like Rafael Montero was the most likely option as that bullpen arm. The Astros owe him a lot of money, and while he did suck out loud before getting sent to the minors earlier this season, he had been pitching well down on the farm. However, Houston went with a different familiar face (for now), as Forrest Whitley is getting called up, along with catcher Cesar Salazar.

Forrest Whitley and César Salazar are the Astros’ September call-ups. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 1, 2024

Astros News: Houston calling up Forrest Whitley and Cesar Salazar as rosters expand for September

The least surprising call-up here is Salazar. He is a catcher already on the 40-man roster and who had already seen time in the big leagues with the Astros this season. As soon as Espada mentioned that he would like to add a third catcher, Salazar was the easy choice.

Where things went a little bit off-script was the decision to call up Whitley. This isn't a knock on Whitley, as he has pitched well in the minors with a 2.43 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 29.2 innings of work. The reason why the decision was kinda surprising was because the Astros had talked about Montero as a call-up option, then seemingly decided to go in a different direction.

Fans could still see the Astros give Montero another chance the rest of the season. Someone is going to get hurt and/or suck, and given the level of investment in Montero, Houston is going to try to find a way and recoup that investment if he is still playing well. For now, it looks the Astros simply feel that Whitley gives them the best chance to win the rest of the way. Given how poorly Montero pitched the last two seasons, no one should blame them for coming to that conclusion.

