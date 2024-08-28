Joe Espada's hints familiar face will be among Astros' September call-ups
By Drew Koch
September call-ups are just around the corner, and the Houston Astros fanbase is eager to see which two players will join the active roster later this week. Rosters expand from 26 to 28 on Sunday, and teams are permitted to add an additional two players, with a 14-player maximum on pitchers.
When it comes to who the Astros will look to add to the roster, some of the intrigue has been removed. Houston already promoted Shay Whitcomb and Zach Dezenzo to the roster, which means that the Astros may look to add a couple veterans for the final stretch of the 2024 regular season as opposed to prospects.
Joe Espada was questioned about the potential additions earlier this week and a familiar name left his lips. Espada said that reliever Rafael Montero is under consideration to be called up when roster expand on September 1st. The Astros' skipper also mentioned the possibility of adding a third catcher to the roster, though that may change after Jason Heyward joins the roster and necessitates an outfield shuffle.
Joe Espada's hints Rafael Montero will be among Astros' September call-ups
While a number of the Houston faithful are surely shaking their heads at the idea of Montero returning to the Astros bullpen, the reliever has performed quite well since he accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Sugar Land.
Montero certainly struggled during his time with the Astros this season. The right-hander made 41 appearances out of the Houston bullpen earlier this season and was saddled with a 4.70 ERA, managing just 23 punchouts in 38.1 innings of work. Montero's 2024 performance was basically a continuation of his hideous 2023 campaign in which he finished with a 5.08 ERA in 68 appearances.
But since Montero was designated for assignment, the 33-year-old has looked (a bit) like his old self. Montero has emerged from the Space Cowboys' bullpen six times since being sent down and has yet to allow a run to cross home plate. Even more impressive are the 14 strikeouts Montero has recorded since being sent back to Triple-A.
The Astros are already on the hook for the remainder of Montero's salary regardless, so if he's performing well enough to warrant a call-up, it only makes sense to add him to the roster later this week. As for the catcher that Espada spoke of, only César Salazar is on the 40-man roster. He's posted an .809 OPS at Triple-A Sugar Land this season.