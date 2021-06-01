Predicting Astros' September call-ups thanks to MLB expanded rosters in 2024

The Houston Astros have been rather busy lately getting their roster in shape for the final weeks of the season and (hopefully) the upcoming playoff run. Houston got lucky with Jason Heyward becoming available, as well as with their reunion with Hector Neris to bolster their bullpen. However, the Astros have also dipped into their minor-league ranks with the promotions of Zach Dezenzo and Shay Whitcomb in recent weeks.

This weekend, one of the last opportunities to reshape the Astros' postseason cavalcade is going to present itself, as rosters throughout the league will be expanding at the beginning of September. That roster expansion looks a little different these days, but should still allow Houston get get some fresh(er) bodies for the stretch run.

What do MLB expanded rosters look like in 2024?

Before the last CBA, any player on a team's 40-man roster could get called up for September, which often led to a million bullpen arms getting a shot in the big leagues as contenders rested their key guys. However, the new rule is that rosters expand to 28 players from 26 on September 1st, and that no team can carry more than 14 pitchers on their September rosters.

For the Astros, that essentially means they can add one pitcher (almost certainly a bullpen arm) and one position player. Fortunately, Astros manager Joe Espada has already dropped hints as to what the team's plans could be.

Espada specifically mentioned Rafael Montero as a potential option once rosters expand, and that makes a certain amount of sense. While Montero has been a colossal disappointment in the big leagues the last couple of years and got sent down to the minors because of it, he has pitched well since his demotion, and the Astros may want to recoup some of that financial investment in him. Forrest Whitley could also be an option here, as he is also throwing the ball well if Houston decides to abandon ship on Montero this season altogether.

Rafael Montero in six appearances for Triple-A Sugar Land: Six scoreless innings with three hits allowed, one walk and 14 strikeouts. (story by @matthewkawahara) https://t.co/jGOs6VouXs via @houstonchron — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) August 26, 2024

Espada also indicated that bringing up a third catcher is a strong possibility. Giving Yainer Diaz some rest and/or more opportunities to play elsewhere beyond catcher could be a good idea to keep him fresh. Barring a 40-man move to add another catcher (no, they aren't going to add Walker Janek), the logical choice is Cesar Salazar, who is already on the 40-man, has seen time in the big leagues this year, and has an .809 OPS in the minors in 2024.

There is an outside chance the Astros give guys like Kenedy Corona or Pedro Leon a look on the position player side, or Seth Martinez/Shawn Dubin a chance on the pitching side, but it feels pretty likely that one of Montero/Whitley, followed by Salazar, ends up being the moves Houston chooses to make when rosters expand.

