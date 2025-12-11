Pete Alonso leaving the Mets might have solved a major Astros offseason problem

For the first time in his career, Pete Alonso is waking up as a former Mets superstar. Alonso, who seemingly has flirted with an exit from New York over the last two years, signed a 5-year deal worth $155 million with the Baltimore Orioles on the final day of the Winter Meetings. Alonso was a popular name mentioned in Astros rumors at the end of the season, but given the Houston Astros' payroll situation, it's no surprise they didn't even sniff the bidding.

Not to mention, with the Astros' current infield logjam, it would have been hard to picture how Alonso would have fit onto the roster without some moves happening before his arrival. Alonso's arrival in Baltimore, however, may have unlocked a golden opportunity for Dana Brown and Co.

Pete Alonso isn't joining the Astros, but his signing with the Orioles could open a key door for Houston's offseason agenda

The Mets suddenly need a first baseman, and with many suggesting that a run at Cody Bellinger will be the direction they pivot toward, USA Today's Bob Nightengale has a different idea. Nightengale believes that the Mets will make a run at Bellinger but will ultimately settle for trading for the Astros' first baseman, Christian Walker.

Beyond finding a cost-controlled starting pitcher, it would seem that one of the top priorities for the Astros for the remainder of the offseason is to trade an infielder. While there was little interest reported in Walker during the Winter Meetings, leading to Isaac Paredes' trade speculation, the change in circumstances could lead to an unexpected suitor.

Other than just replacing Alonso at first base, the Mets need to replace the power he provided for their starting lineup. Amid all his pitfalls during his first year in Houston, Walker still managed to lead the team with 27 home runs. In a lineup that already has Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor (for now), Walker simply providing power is all that New York needs.

There's the question of Alonso's contract, making $20 million in each of the next two years and having a limited no-trade clause, but the hope is that the Mets not only can absorb that money, but the veteran first baseman is looking for a change of scenery and is willing to go to New York.

If nothing else, it's more optimism that Astros fans had during the Winter Meetings, when Walker seemed to be stuck in Houston.