Alex Bregman's free agency drama may have birthed an unlikely Astros' trade partner

Something that probably could have been forecasted last offseason: Alex Bregman is adding a level of drama to the Red Sox's offseason plans. To the surprise of no one, especially Houston Astros fans, Bregman opted out of his three-year deal with the Red Sox after just the first year and is seeking the lucrative long-term contract that alluded him last offseason.

Or, in other words, that he refused to sign with the Astros or Tigers. Even with Bregman becoming a free agent, Boston has made a reunion their top priority this winter, but because of the charade that was his last bidding, the Red Sox are also exploring backup plans in case they need to pivot quickly.

The Red Sox have been linked to Kyle Schwarber in free agency, and there could be a contingency in Craig Breslow's front office that prefers Bo Bichette over Bregman. The Red Sox are also exploring the trade market, and that could lead to a deal with the Astros.

Red Sox may pivot to Astros' Isaac Paredes regardless of how the Alex Bregman sweepstakes play out

While discussing the options the Red Sox are exploring, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal (subscription required) reports that a trade for Astros' All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes could be in play. Rosenthal also adds that the Red Sox are among the teams interested in trading for Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks, but Paredes could be an option even if Bregman does return.

The scenario would see Bregman resume his role as Boston's third baseman while Paredes slides over to first base. It's noted that Houston, to no surprise, is seeking controllable starting pitchers and figures to have interest in young Red Sox starters, Payton Tolle and Connelly Early.

The impression from Dana Brown when he met with reporters on Day 1 of the Winter Meetings was that a trade of Paredes was not at the front of his mind. While providing injury updates, he lumped Paredes into a group of players that should be back with the team once spring training opens, but it could just be a matter of him saying what is currently factually accurate.

If not by the end of the Winter Meetings, before Opening Day, the Astros have to clear the infield logjam they currently have. If a trade of Christian Walker isn't on the table, Paredes is the obvious candidate to be moved.