Astros fans can't help but laugh at Alex Bregman contract reality facing Red Sox

If there is one relief for Houston Astros fans ahead of this offseason, it's that the Astros won't be dragged into the drama that will surround Alex Bregman. Bregman's free agency defined the Astros' offseason last winter, as Houston did make an effort to bring back the franchise cornerstone on a long-term deal, but loyalty means nothing to the All-Star third baseman.

It's a reality that Red Sox fans will find out this offseason. Jeff Passan dropped an early primer on all things free agency for ESPN, and indicated that Bregman is all but assured of opting out of his three-year contract with the Red Sox.

"Because his deal included opt-outs after each of the first two seasons, Bregman could be playing elsewhere in 2026. Barring an injury or catastrophic slump, he will opt out and join Tucker and Schwarber in a clear top tier among this winter's free agents."

Astros fans are loving the Alex Bregman contract headache Red Sox face

It's hard for an Astros fan to read Passan's take on Bregman's free agency and not laugh. Beyond the confirmation that Bregman is leaning toward opting out, the ESPN insider mentions that the veteran has become the leader of the Red Sox's clubhouse, but money could be the reason he isn't tied to Boston after this season. Considering signing Bregman was what started the controversy that led to the Red Sox trading Rafael Devers, it would be comical if Boston entered the 2026 season with neither player on their roster.

The Astros likely don't miss Bregman either, as much as he remains an important figure in the success of the team over the last decade. Isaac Paredes was an All-Star in his first season with the Astros, and while he may not remain at third base, considering the reunion with Carlos Correa at the deadline, he seems to have become loved within Houston's clubhouse.

That's not to undersell Bregman's talent; he remains at the top of his game, posting a 131 wRC+ this season through 409 plate appearances. But the constant reminder of his contract situation with Scott Boras looming background has become an unwanted circus. Perhaps that changes this offseason and Bregman lands the long-term deal he has always coveted, but there's no regret over the Astros steering clear of his headache.

