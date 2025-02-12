MLB insider offers sliver of hope to Astros fans pleading for Alex Bregman's return

Another day, another rumor. Sorry, Astros fans, but that's the way Scott Boras likes to play the game. While this constant back-and-forth regarding Alex Bregman's possible return has reached a breaking point for most Houston Astros fans, this whole mess will be forgotten if he indeed decides to return to H-Town in 2025.

And based on what MLB insider Jim Bowden is reporting, the Astros aren't out of it just yet. According to industry sources, the Astros, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, and Detroit Tigers were all still in the mix as of late Tuesday night.

Bowden's reporting is in stark contrast to what Astros fans less than 24 hours ago when both Houston and Toronto were omitted from the list of finalists still vying for Bregman's services. This is all so tiresome, but with position players set to report in the coming days, this saga seems to be nearing an end.

Astros Rumors: Hope remains for Alex Bregman's return, but Cubs, Red Sox, and others remain engaged

If, and this quite the unknown, Houston's offer is still on the table, it's arguably the best one that Bregman is going to receive. The third baseman is said to be coveting a six or seven-year deal. The Astros proposed a six-year, $156 million deal earlier this offseason, and that deal is presumably still available. Reports emerged last week that Houston even sweetened the pot just a bit, but Bregman didn't bite.

This could be effort on the part of the Astros front office to say, "We tried, but he said, no." But until Bregman signs on the dotted line — whenever that occurs — there's no way to know if Houston offer a fair deal. Based on the San Francisco Giants' 2024 contract extension with Matt Chapman, it's hard to argue that the Astros offer is grossly under market value.

If Bregman cares more about his AAV eclipsing the $28.5 million he made last season, the Houston faithful should say their goodbyes now. But if the Gold Glover values the longevity of the contract, the Astros might still have a shot. Hopefully this madness will be over soon, and everyone can enjoy what should be a fun season of baseball in Houston.

