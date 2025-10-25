Pete Alonso keeps getting tied to Astros by one persistent MLB insider

The Houston Astros already got their offseason started with the signing of former first-round pick Nate Pearson, and it seems that they are anxious to let the world know about one free-agent pursuit they plan on making. Jon Heyman hasn't been shy about connecting the Astros to Pete Alonso, and he doubled down on the rumor during a recent chat with Bleacher Report.

“What am I hearing about the Astros? Look, I hear they like Pete Alonso,” Heyman said.“For whatever reason they do like Pete Alonso. … That’s one thing I have heard with the Houston Astros.”

"For whatever reason" is something that can't be glanced over when talking about the Astros potentially going after Alonso this offseason. The reason is quite clear: the Astros' offense was broken during the 2025 season, and Alonso's power could be transformative for a lineup that grew stale.

Astros fans keep hearing Pete Alonso’s name from one relentless insider

That's not the confusing part about the Astros liking Alonso. Where the questions begin to arise is that Houston is already dealing with an infield logjam.

Assuming the Astros are planning to keep Jose Altuve away from the outfield, that leaves Christian Walker, Isaac Paredes, Carlos Correa, and Jeremy Peña to fill first base, third base, and shortstop. There's going to be an odd man out, and all signs point to Walker. Paredes would then slide over to first base, with Correa at third base, and Peña at shortstop. Problem solved.

Alonso's arrival would only reopen that issue, especially since he would be limited to either first base or designated hitter. Not an easy picture to paint, considering a healthy Yordan Álvarez is expected to be at the center of the Astros' lineup.

Ignoring the strange roster fit, the Astros may not have the financial flexibility to make such a move. Alonso is believed to be looking for a lucrative long-term contract that alluded him last offseason, and that number is likely around $150MM. Heyman also expects the New York Yankees to be involved in Alonso's bidding, and that feels like even more confirmation that the Astros are an unlikely suitor.

Perhaps there is another shoe to drop that would create a clearer path to the Astros for Alonso. But, right now, it doesn't seem like a move that is likely to happen.