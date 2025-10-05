Pete Alonso is free, but the Astros' interest may not be what fans expect

One collapse that may have been more stunning than the Houston Astros missing the 2025 MLB playoffs is that of the New York Mets. Like the Astros, at one point earlier in the season, the Mets were flirting with being one of the best teams in baseball. The team crashed out over the final three months of the season, and the end of the regular season saw the Cincinnati Reds sneak into the playoffs ahead of the Mets. The day also included Mets first baseman Pete Alonso revealing that he will be a free agent this offseason.

Alonso's free agency last offseason defined a strange market as he was looking to get paid as one of the best first basemen in baseball, but ultimately inked a two-year deal worth $54MM to return to New York. The deal included an opt-out after the 2025 season, and Alonso informed reporters on Sunday that he will be exercising that clause.

Hitting 38 home runs with the Mets this season to go with a wRC+ of 141, it's no surprise to learn that the veteran slugger will be testing the free-agent market again. Now, the question remains if there is any smoke to the rumor that the Astros will be interested.

Pete Alonso confirms Mets exit and Astros fans are left guessing

At the start of September, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Astros were already considering a scenario where they pursued Alonso this winter. While Alonso would provide the offensive firepower that the Astros lacked this offseason, it remains difficult to find a path where he makes sense for the current construction of the team's roster.

The Astros are already dealing with an infield logjam with Carlos Correa, Isaac Paredes, and Christian Walker on the roster. Throw in the fact that the Astros seemingly prefer for Jose Altuve to be in left field with Yordan Álvarez as the designated hitter, and suddenly, there is no place to put Alonso. Even if the Astros trade Walker, the impression is that first base would be occupied by Paredes. Short of the Astros dramatically resetting their roster, pursuing Alonso seems to be a pipedream that isn't based on the reality of Houston's situation.

