MLB insider just floated Astros offseason rumor that raises a ton of questions

The end of the regular season is in sight, and while the Houston Astros are preparing for a playoff run, the front office may already have an eye on a move for the offseason. During his Friday news dump for the New York Post, Jon Heyman indicated that the Astros are planning a pursuit of New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso this offseason.

"The Astros are said to be considering a run at Pete Alonso as a surprise suitor in free agency. The all-time Mets home run champion has talked about how he’d love to stay a Met, but his free agency should go better this time around — not only because he’s ineligible to receive a qualifying offer, but also because he’s having a much better season this year than last."

Short of Alonso returning to being one of the game's most prolific power hitters this season, it's hard to pinpoint why exactly the Astros would already be planning a pursuit of the veteran slugger. Sure, Alonso's offensive profile would be quite the spectacle in Houston with the Crawford Boxes in left field, but from a roster standpoint, it's hard to see the fit.

MLB insider may have revealed Astros offseason twist no one saw coming

The Carlos Correa trade created a logjam for the Astros in the infield. The expectation is that their crowded infield picture beyond this season will be resolved with an offseason trade involving one of Isaac Paredes, Christian Walker, and/or Jeremy Peña. Under that scenario, it makes sense for the Astros to look to move Walker and then move Paredes to first base. Paredes certainly isn't Alonso, but in Houston and at first base, he should give Houston less of an urgency to target the Mets' cornerstone.

Even as a designated hitter, it's not the clearest of paths to Houston for the Astros. Keeping Yordan Álvarez healthy should be the goal for the Astros, and one of the ways that can be accomplished is by using him as part of a DH rotation. That wouldn't exactly rule out Alonso, but considering the financial commitment that would likely be involved, it feels like the Astros will spend their money elsewhere.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill