Astros finding out at the Winter Meetings what fans could have already told them

The Winter Meetings have provided more confirmation that a trade of an infielder will need to happen for the Houston Astros at some point this offseason. Astros general manager Dana Brown confirmed the plan is for Yordan Álvarez to serve primarily as the team's designated hitter next season, and that erases the possibility of Houston's starting lineup including both Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker.

The Athletic's Chandler Rome (subscription required) used deductive reasoning from Brown's confirmation to reiterate the idea that a trade to clear the infield logjam is all but inevitable.

It's not exactly earth-shattering news. Once the Astros reunited with Carlos Correa at the MLB trade deadline in July, it was clear that someone from the group of Walker, Paredes, and Jeremy Peña would need to be moved.

With Peña very much being the player the Astros should build their next core around, it wouldn't have made sense for Houston to trade him this offseason. And, as Rome mentions in his story, finding a taker for Walker may be too tall a task.

Astros Rumors: Winter Meetings confirm Houston might be stuck with Christian Walker

Rome adds that there has been minimal trade interest in Walker at the Winter Meetings, considering he is set to make $20 million in each of the next two seasons and also carries a limited no-trade clause.

While Walker did have 27 home runs during his first year in Houston, his strikeout rate jumped to 27.7% and that resulted in an undesirable slash line of .238/.297/.421 with a wRC+ of 99. Walker did seem to find his power approach during the closing weeks of the season, but with all the other factors surrounding a potential trade, it's no real surprise that the Astros may not be able to move him.

Despite Brown previously stating the Astros have no intention of trading Paredes, all signs point to that being the move. The Boston Red Sox are among the teams that have spoken with the Astros about a trade for the All-Star third baseman, and Houston could have an eye on any number of Boston's young pitching prospects.

For better or worse, a trade of Paredes could also be how the Astros check the box of replacing Framber Valdez before Opening Day.