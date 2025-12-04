ESPN prediction hints at setback for Astros fans eyeing Christian Walker trade

At the beginning of the offseason, it became clear that the Houston Astros were looking to shop veteran first baseman Christian Walker. Not so much shopping Walker as much as hoping a team would be willing to take him (and the $40 million owed to him over the next two seasons) off their hands.

But between that bloated contract and the fact that Walker has a limited no-trade clause, the chances of a trade happening don't appear to be all that strong. Less than a week before the MLB Winter Meetings, it would seem that the Astros' of trading Walker have taken another hit.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel offer a primer on the trade market, listing players who could be moved this offseason, along with the chances of a deal actually happening.

The Astros may want to trade Christian Walker, but it might be hard for them to find a partner

Walker quite literally received a passing mention from the ESPN insiders, considering he was the final player mentioned in what served as the honorable mention category. It's also worth mentioning that Astros outfielder Jake Meyers was also mentioned in this category, and it feels like there could be real movement on that front.

While there are a number of teams who could be in the market for an upgrade at first base, it would seem they would first see where the market for free-agent Pete Alonso stands before engaging with the Astros on a potential trade.

A team like the Miami Marlins could be a lifeline for the Astros. The Marlins appear to be intent on adding some payroll this offseason, and taking on Walker for the next two years might not be the worst of ideas, especially since they are looking for a first baseman. At the very least, it would check the box of them avoiding a potential grievance from the MLBPA.

Otherwise, a bad contract swap may be what Houston looks for in moving Walker. The blueprint for such a trade may have been set earlier this offseason when the Texas Rangers dealt Marcus Semien and his contract to the New York Mets for Brandon Nimmo and his contract. Not ideal, and the Astros wouldn't get back equal value, but it would clear their current infield logjam.