Trading Christian Walker is likely among the items on the Houston Astros' to-do list this offseason. Walker was signed as the offensive upgrade last offseason, but a power regression, along with the Houston reunion for Carlos Correa, has suddenly made the veteran first baseman an obvious trade candidate this offseason.

Now, to be clear, it won't be an easy move. Walker is set to earn $20 million in 2026 and 2027, a hefty price tag for a first baseman approaching the wrong side of 30 and having some concerning metrics in his most recent season. The Astros may be forced to trade Walker's bad contract for another bad contract, but a scenario that likely won't mind if it means clearing up their infield logjam.

3 teams that could bail out the Astros by taking Christian Walker

With the free-agent market looking rather thin for teams looking for offensive upgrades, Walker could be a trade option. Sure, there likely would be creativity needed, but a suitor will likely emerge before the end of the offseason.

Chicago White Sox

This is one of the more creative options and starts with a need that the Astros may have. The Astros are likely going to be looking for an outfielder this offseason, and the White Sox remain likely to pick up the $20 million club option for Luis Robert Jr. in 2026.

Robert has become one of the more frustrating players in all of baseball as he has the skill set to be among the top names in the sport, but can't stay healthy. He's a change-of-scenery candidate, and the White Sox need a first baseman. The money for 2026 is a wash, and if Walker has a hot start, he could become an easy trade candidate for the White Sox at next season's deadline.

San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres remain one of the handful of teams not really concerned with adding money. With Ryan O'Hearn and Luis Arraez set to become free agents after the World Series, the Padres could be a team that monitors the status of Walker this offseason.

The Padres' farm system was depleted at the deadline. In other words, for the Astros, the hope would be that they are willing to take on most of Walker's remaining money. If that happens, that could unlock more creativity for the Astros this offseason.

Minnesota Twins

As the Astros and Minnesota Twins were working through the Carlos Correa trade, one suggestion from the Twins was to have Christian Walker as part of the deal. The Astros weren't ready to give up on Walker at the time, but that tune certainly has changed.

The Twins have needs across their entire roster, but as with the White Sox, could take on Walker with the hope that he bounces back from an inconsistent 2025 season, and then they can flip him at some point during the 2026 season.