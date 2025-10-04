Christian Walker contract twist might create offseason trouble for Astros

It's becoming one of the worst-kept secrets in Houston Astros land that the club would love to move on from first baseman Christian Walker this offseason. Just one year into a three-year, $60 million deal, the only multi-year contract the Astros gave out, Walker fell flat.

Walker did have a bit of a resurgence at the end of the season, with a .799 OPS in the second half, capped by two homers in the Astros' final game in an effort that was too little, too late, as the Astros were eliminated from playoff contention.

Still, the overall line was ugly, coming in at .238/.297/.421 with a 99 wRC+ and his worst strikeout rate in any full season he's played at 27.7%. A lack of competent big league options to take over at first for the majority of the season may have been what allowed Walker to play 154 games for Houston this year, but in 2026, that won't be the case.

The Carlos Correa trade did more than simply replace the injured Isaac Paredes at the hot corner. With Paredes back healthy, it provides the Astros another first base alternative, as well as a need to dump salary due to the hit Correa's contract counts towards the luxury tax at a little over $21 million for the next three seasons.

This one Christian Walker contract detail will make it even harder for the Astros to trade him

With Correa here for the next three seasons, Isaac Paredes under team control until 2028, and having experience playing first base, ditching Walker should be a no-brainer, right? Not so fast.

First, the Astros will have a hard time finding a trade partner for the veteran slugger. Teams have become increasingly wary of committing big dollars to power-hitting first basemen, and that goes double for ones who will be entering their age-35 season in 2026. Moreover, a first baseman with a league-average bat is among the least valuable commodities in the sport.

But even if Houston can talk another team into buying a Walker bounce-back, and even if the club is willing to throw some cash in the deal to facilitate a trade, there is another problem.

As per Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required), Walker has a limited no-trade clause as part of his deal. Though the exact teams haven't been disclosed, there is a list of six to which Walker can veto a trade.

The Astros are no strangers to trades being vetoed, except the last time they were on the other side. Houston's bid to acquire St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado was shot down by Arenado, possibly leading to the Astros' signing of Walker.

With his already tepid market potentially shrinking further, this begs the question: are the Astros better off holding on to Walker this offseason? The club will have a lot of needs, especially in the starting rotation, and has a limited financial budget and prospect capital to fill those holes either via free agency or trade.

A potential alternative could be to keep Walker and instead look to trade Paredes, who is eight years younger, significantly cheaper, and coming off a much better season. The club could then try to trade Walker again at next year's trade deadline or the subsequent offseason.

That all will depend on which direction Houston decides to take moving forward. The statuses of general manager Dana Brown and manager Joe Espada are up in the air, and depending on the decisions made on them, could influence whether or not the Astros decide to run it back or embrace a rebuild.

Walker is just one piece of a complicated offseason puzzle, but he is a huge one that won't be easy to navigate.

