Astros finalize Carlos Correa trade with Twins and it's an absolute fleece

The Houston Astros had a tough task this trade deadline. Not only did Houston have a laundry list of needs, with even more being added thanks to Isaac Paredes' untimely injury, but they also had limited assets to make things happen thanks to one of the league's most barren farm systems.

Dana Brown and Co. might not have checked off every box at the deadline, but they did well to add impact players, with the biggest prize being the return of Carlos Correa. Not only will Correa bring back fond memories, but he is a more-than-serviceable option to fill Paredes' shoes, especially if his power stroke returns in the hitter-friendly confines of Daikin Park.

Going back to Minnesota is left-hander Matt Mikulski, a 26-year-old repeating High-A for the third season in a row, who struggles to through strikes, posting a 7.11 BB/9 at the level on the season. That alone makes the deal a steal, but there's another important detail that elevates this move into the category of a straight-up robbery.

Astros completely fleece the Twins in the Carlos Correa deal

One of the drawbacks to acquiring Correa is the hefty amount he's due over the next several years. Originally signing a six-year $200 million contract with Minnesota after even larger deals fell through with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants in the winter of 2021, Correa's injury history and relative inconsistency with the bat have made him a gamble, and a contract the small-market Twins were dying to jettison.

The deal runs through 2028, and the 30-year-old is owed $96 million before a series of option years may come into play. That's not insignificant money for a player who is slugging just .386 this year, and managed just 86 games played last season due to a foot injury.

Still, getting a player of Correa's talents (155 wRC+ last season) without giving up a player of value is a sweet deal, even with the risk and financial commitment involved. There's a second part of this deal, though, that makes it an absolute steal.

The Twins will also be sending over $33 million in cash to cover just over a third of Correa's outstanding money. While that doesn't bring the Astros' risk here to zero, it is an absolutely stunning development.

Normally, when a team covers a large chunk of a departing player's contract, there's an increased prospect cost in the return package. Here, that wasn't the case, as Dana Brown gave up nothing more than a minor league depth arm for a player with superstar potential. That combination is nothing short of a master class from the Astros general manager.

