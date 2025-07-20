Astros’ latest roster moves scream desperation after Isaac Paredes injury

As the Houston Astros wait for more clarification on the status of Isaac Paredes after the All-Star third baseman injured his hamstring on Saturday, the team announced several roster moves on Sunday ahead of their game against the Seattle Mariners. Astros' beat writer Brian McTaggart was the first to report that utility infielder/outfielder Shay Whitcomb and first baseman Jon Singleton were being recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land.

In a move that was officially announced on Sunday afternoon, Paredes was placed on the 10-day IL, and catcher César Salazar was optioned to Triple-A. In making room for Singleton on the 40-man roster, infielder Brendan Rodgers was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Whitcomb's return has a more direct correlation to the injury of Paredes. With the Astros already without shortstop Jeremy Peña, the team is in need of infield depth as they wait for their return. A timeline for Paredes hasn't been provided yet, but the expectation is that Peña will return before the end of July.

Appearing in 12 games with the Astros this season, Whitcomb had 1 hit through his first 19 plate appearances this season. The one hit, however, was memorable as it was Whitcomb's first-career home run.

Astros might be scrambling after latest Paredes injury fallout

As the Astros navigate the waters without Paredes, it stands to reason that Mauricio Dubón and Zack Short could get an extended look at the hot corner. Brice Matthews has struggled upon making his Major League debut this season, but could also be an option for the Astros at third base. Whitcomb likely factors in as added depth on the bench.

Singleton making his return to the Major League level was a little more surprising. Singleton returned to the Astros' organization at the end of June after being released by the New York Mets. In 82 plate appearances with Triple-A Sugar Land upon his return, Singleton was slashing .254/.427/.460 with 4 home runs.

If anything, the need the Astros have for a left-handed bat is now heightened. Oft-rumored trade target Brandon Lowe returned to the Tampa Bay Rays' lineup on Saturday, though he was removed early in the game due to a plantar fasciitis flare-up. If Lowe is healthy, he remains an ideal option given the versatility he offers in being able to play first base and in the outfield beyond his reputation as a second baseman.

