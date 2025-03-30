Justin Verlander's return to Houston has Astros fans reminiscing on the good times

It's going to look mighty strange for Houston Astros fans to see Justin Verlander in a San Francisco Giants uniform when the two teams take the field in an upcoming series. Verlander signed a free-agent contract with the Giants in the offseason.

Verlander made his San Francisco debut on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds. Though he ultimately took the loss, Verlander looked sharp tossing 83 pitches with his fastball averaging almost 96 mph on the radar gun. The right-hander got 10 whiffs on 38 swings from Reds hitters and finished with five punch outs and just two earned runs.

Before looking ahead at Verlander's scheduled start against the Astros, let's open up the history books and take a tour of some of his great moments in Houston.

Justin Verlander put together quite a magnificent highlight reel during his two tenures with the Astros

Verlander picked up two rings while part of the Astros organization in 2017 and 2022. In that 2017 run, his first with Houston, Verlander also won the ALCS MVP. HOwever, the 2022 title might be even sweeter for him.

Verlander was coming off of Tommy John surgery which kept him out of the entire 2021 season. In 2022, Verlander won the AL Cy Young Award with a sub 2.00 ERA. Verlander also recorded his first-ever World Series game victory against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before coming to Houston, Verlander had won one Cy Young Award in 2011 while with the Detroit Tigers. But his work ethic and stellar mound work led him to two more Cy Young Awards in 2019 and 2022. In 2019, with 34 starts, Verlander went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA and 300 strikeouts.

Justin Verlander's 2Ks in the 4th.



5Ks thru 4. pic.twitter.com/tBE04mwBLI — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 29, 2025

Yet his second Cy Young Award in Houston — and third overall — came in 2022 at 39 years old, and coming back from that major elbow surgery. Verlander went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA in 28 starts. Doing that at his age was a remarkable feat.

Verlander had two no-hitters during his time with the Tigers. Nailing down a third would involve some fantastic pitching and getting out of tough spots. On Sept. 1, 2019, against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road, Verlander got the job done.

His effort put him alongside Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax as the only two pitchers who threw a no-hitter during a Cy Young Award-winning season twice. Talk about some elite company for Verlander. Verlander's third career no-hitter put him alongside Koufax, Nolan Ryan, Bob Feller, Larry Corcoran and Cy Young as the only six pitchers in MLB history to throw three or more no-nos during their career.

