Spencer Arrighetti's injury could allow Astros prospect to build off impressive spring

After a 4-6 start to the 2025 season, the Houston Astros would certainly like a do-over. Houston's offense has been abysmal. The team is hitting just .202 with a league-worst .296 slugging percentage. Houston's big bats — Yordan Alvarez, Yainer Diaz, and Christian Walker are all hitting below the Mendoza line.

If it weren't for the Astros' pitching, this team might not have won a single game all year. Outside of Ronel Blanco, Houston's starting rotation has been solid. But news of Spencer Arrighetti's freak injury prior to Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners has thrown a monkey wrench into the equation.

In a bizarre accident, Arrighetti suffered a broken thumb after a line drive struck the Astros' right-hander during pregame warmups while playing catch in the outfield. That will, no doubt, require an extended IL stint for the second-year hurler, meaning that Houston will need to find a replacement before Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Spencer Arrighetti's injury could allow Astros prospect Colton Gordon to build off impressive spring

Lance McCullers Jr. is not far enough along in the rehab process, so you can cross him off the list. Some Astros fans would love A.J. Blubaugh take the hill as well, but the former seventh-round pick has yet to be added to Houston's 40-man roster.

After watching his latest outing this past week for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Astros front office may be inclined to give Arrighetti's next start to Colton Gordon. The left-hander put zeroes on the board over 5 ⅓ innings last Thursday in a scoreless outing against the Durham Bulls.

Colton Gordon punched out five in his 2025 season debut. He allowed one run on three hits in 5.0 innings pitched with @SLSpaceCowboys. pic.twitter.com/pSBk9FxXE9 — Astros Player Development (@AstrosPlayerDev) March 29, 2025

Gordon had an impressive spring with the Astros in West Palm Beach. The southpaw logged seven innings, struck out seven batters, and posted a respectable 3.86 ERA. Gordon has a three-pitch mix and relies on deception and high spin-rates to get outs. Last season in the minor leagues, the lefty made 25 appearances at Triple-A, going 8-2 with a 3.94 ERA.

Arrighetti's injury definitely adds to the early-season misery for Houston, but there's plenty of time for the Astros to turn the season around. Much like the Astros have done with their lineup, Houston will need to rely on their young, up-and-coming talent in order to stay afloat in the AL West in 2025.

