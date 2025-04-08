Longtime Astros reliever Octavio Dotel passes away in tragic mass casualty event

During the early-2000s, Octavio Dotel was a key piece of the Houston Astros bullpen. The right-hander appeared in over 300 games and was the quintessential workhorse on what were some pretty good Astros teams. Dotel put together a 15-year major league career while suiting up for 13 different teams; a career that most would be envious of.

After his final game in 2013, Dotel retired from baseball, and seemingly settled into his post-playing career in his native Dominican Republic. Unfortunately, tragedy befell Dotel early Tuesday morning.

A night club roof collapse in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of at least 27 people. Unfortunately, Dotel was among those who passed away during this tragic accident. Dotel was just 51 years old.

Unfortunate incidents like these are a stark reminder that life is precious and can be taken in a blink of an eye. While the game of baseball has seen countless players and alumni taken too quickly, it's still jarring to see those who played such an outsized role in our lives leave in such tragic fashion.

Details are scarce at the moment as officials are still assessing the situation on the ground. Former All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz, whose sister (Nelsy Cruz) was the province governor, was also among those who did not survive the collapse. This is a brutal day for the game of baseball, especially in the close-knit community of the Dominican Republic.

The thoughts and prayers of fans throughout Major League Baseball undoubtedly go out to Dotel's family and friends during this difficult time. There is no way to pass along such news. Just make sure you hug your loved ones a little tighter today, and hopefully more details will arise very soon.

