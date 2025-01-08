Future Astros Hall of Famer Justin Verlander surprisingly signs in NL West

Justin Verlander and the San Francisco Giants are reportedly in agreement on a one-year contract, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports. Verlander, who has previously pitched with the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and New York Mets, is set to spend his 20th MLB season with his fourth MLB team.

Verlander most recently pitched in Houston. He struggled in 2024, pitching to a 5.48 ERA, however, Verlander was limited to only 17 starts due to injury. Perhaps a fresh start is what Verlander needs. Still, he will be missed after leading the Astros to two World Series championships and winning two American League Cy Young Awards with the ball club.

Justin Verlander signs in NL West

Verlander, 41, dealt with retirement rumors following the 2024 season. After all, as mentioned, he dealt with injury trouble and struggled while on the field. Yet, he clearly isn't ready to give up on his MLB playing career.

Will Verlander make a big impact at almost 42 years old, though? Well, Oracle Park is a pitcher's ball park. Additionally, Verlander understands what it takes to find success at the MLB level, so he may be able to bounce back even if he isn't throwing as hard as he once did.

The Giants are in an interesting position. Their chances of competing for a National League West title are slim since the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers also play in the division. With three Wild Card spots available now, though, the Giants could realistically reach the postseason during the 2025 campaign. It won't be easy, but San Francisco has been close to contending in previous years.

At the very least, a three-time Cy Young winning pitcher will bring crucial veteran prowess to the Giants. He could be made available for a trade if San Francisco struggles in 2025, but the Giants would love to make a run at the postseason with Verlander on the roster.

The Giants will be a team worth keeping an eye on as the offseason continues. San Francisco will benefit from making a few more additions. If they are able to address areas of need, then perhaps competing for a playoff spot will not be out of the question.

With all of that being said, Justin Verlander is now set for the next chapter in his career. The Astros will miss Verlander, but he will be remembered as a legend in Houston.