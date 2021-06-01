Justin Verlander makes injury admission Astros fans suspected for a while

Well, it happened again. Justin Verlander took the mound on Friday night, for what may well be the last time as a member of the Houston Astros, and didn't have his best stuff. Though the Astros won the game, Verlander couldn't get past the fifth inning (again). This has become a disturbing trend for the aging right-hander.

Verlander allowed six runs on eight hits while striking out four batters and walking one. The Astros fans in attendance, understanding that this could be Verlander's last appearance at Minute Maid Park, gave the former MVP a standing ovation upon his exit during the fifth inning.

Verlander admitted after the game that he was touched by the reaction from the Houston faithful, but that wasn't his only confession. The three-time Cy Young Award-winner finally acknowledged what Astros fans have known for the last several weeks; he came back from injury too quickly.

Astros fans know what they're seeing on the baseball diamond, and Verlander hasn't looked like himself since returning from the IL several weeks. Verlander said after the game, "I think I came back from the neck injury a little fast."

Verlander: "I think I came back from the neck injury a little fast. I know the schedule, I know the calendar. I want to be an asset for this team and to do that I need to be able to pitch and find out where I'm at. Obviously, the results have not been good..." pic.twitter.com/MwKtR9Ofap — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) September 21, 2024

Since rejoining the Astros starting rotation back on August 21st, Verlander is 1-4 with an 8.89 ERA and only 5.93 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. While the 41-year-old's 4.60 FIP suggests that Verlander's been a bit unlucky, the results also suggest that he's not ready to be part of the Astros playoff roster.

This is something that's been debated for the past few weeks. Astros manager Joe Espada has been rather mum on the subject, and even said after Friday's game that he's not going to get into playoff implications. But the writing's on the wall.

Unfortunately, the Astros best starting rotation heading into October doesn't include Verlander. The fans know that, Espada knows that, and Verlander himself knows that. When asked about the potential of not being included on the Astros postseason roster, Verlander said that it's "not his decision".

Father Time is undefeated, and as good as the future Hall of Famer has been throughout his career, Verlander has struggled throughout the 2024 season. Verlander won't reach the 140-innings mark that would've triggered his vesting option, meaning he'll be a free agent during the offseason. On Friday, Astros fans may have not only witnessed Veralnder's final start in Houston, but perhaps in career as well.

