Concern over Astros’ ‘hole’ at second base overblown, ignore front office’s efforts

Few Houston Astros fans had Jose Altuve moving to left field on their 2025 bingo cards at the start of the offseason, but things have changed quite a bit since then. The Astros' outfield is looking very thin these days after the Kyle Tucker trade and with Altuve's recent defensive decline, such a move honestly makes a lot of sense.

However, it does pose a question at second base for the Astros that hasn't been a question since 2011. Already, some who cover the team think that Altuve's move to the outfield is a done deal (a fair assumption given how much work he is putting in) and now Houston has a hole at second base that needs to be addressed.

It's true that Altuve's position switch does mean things will look different in the Astros' infield, but calling second base a 'hole' and thinking that Houston isn't equipped to deal with the change in the short and long-term ignores the good work the front office has done to prepare for exactly this change.

Astros moving Jose Altuve to the outfield won't sacrifice second base...at least, that is what fans are hoping

It is understandable to be concerned here. Altuve has been one of the best second basemen in baseball for years and all of a sudden, the position has become uncertain with what looks like his inevitable move to the outfield. Change is scary, and always introduces the risk that the end result could be worse than just leaving well enough alone.

However, the Astros seem to have a lot of options to mitigate the risk. By moving Altuve to the outfield, utility wizard Mauricio Dubon can cover more plate appearances at second base and it isn't as if he wasn't going to be playing a lot anyways. Houston also has Brice Matthews and Cam Smith coming down the talent pipeline in the not-too-distant future.

Mauricio Dubón could play a little more second base in 2025 for #Astros, if team decides to use Jose Altuve in left field for some games.@KHOU pic.twitter.com/TPrBsImQy4 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 15, 2025

Are Matthews and/or Smith ready-made replacements at second base for the long haul? Maybe not, but having them in development should allow the Astros to entertain other intriguing solutions including moving Isaac Paredes or even Jeremy Peña to second once the prospects are ready for the big leagues. Again, there is risk with that, but could be the ideal option if the Astros' primary goal is to field the best roster possible.

All of this drama could be for nothing. If Altuve decides he hates playing in the outfield or just can't cut it out there, the Astros can always move him back to second base and accept the fact that Altuve isn't the defender he once was. However, to say that Houston has created a problem for themselves are overstating things a bit.

