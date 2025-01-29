Astros’ desire to try Jose Altuve in left field may have motives beyond Alex Bregman

It is a safe bet that most Houston Astros fans did not have "Jose Altuve in left field" on their 2025 bingo card at the beginning of the offseason. In 1,767 games during Altuve's career, all but two have come at second base. However, such a move seems to be very much on the table at the moment.

The primary reason for this potential switch is due to the lingering possibility that the Astros could find a way to bring back Alex Bregman. Seen as a long-shot bid at the moment, Houston would have to move some pieces around the infield around to accommodate, and Altuve himself said he is more than willing to move to the outfield if that means Bregman returns.

However, that shouldn't be the only scenario in which the Astros consider moving Altuve off the infield dirt, as there are a number of reasons to suggest that it might just be a good idea even without Bregman in the fold.

The Astros moving Jose Altuve to the outfield has merit even without Alex Bregman

While the logic in moving Altuve to the outfield is straightforward if Houston signs Bregman, it was pretty telling that general manager Dana Brown said that they were going to look at the move. One interpretation is that Brown just wants to prepare for a Bregman reunion. But Brown has also already said that he doesn't think bringing back Bregman is likely. So what gives?

First, Altuve isn't a good defender at second base anymore. This isn't a knock on Altuve, but a recognition of reality at this point in his career. He doesn't have the same lateral quickness anymore, and things aren't going to get any better as he gets older. Moving Altuve to the relatively friendly confines of left field (especially at home) is a way for the Astros to improve their infield defense while keeping Altuve's bat healthy and in the lineup for the long haul.

Jose Altuve playing left field?#MLBTonight discusses the possibility after the Astros star told media that he would make the move for Alex Bregman. pic.twitter.com/00kA95z1T4 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 27, 2025

The other factor to consider is that the Astros have some infielders on the way from the minor leagues right now. Brice Matthews is knocking on the door and is going to need somewhere to play by at least 2026, if not sooner.

Some sort of shuffling of Isaac Paredes and/or Jeremy Peña would need to happen to accommodate Matthews, but things would become much more difficult if Altuve was cemented at second base. New acquisition Cam Smith is probably a bit further away in his development, but the Astros young third base prospect has even more upside assuming he continues to develop at his current pace.

There is no guarantee whatsoever that Altuve in the outfield will even work, and it's important to acknowledge that fact. Some guys can transition to a new position seamlessly while others can't.

