Conflicting reports of potential Astros-Alex Bregman reunion have fans in disarray

Don't get too excited, Astros fans. Not yet anyway. Yes, the prospect of Alex Bregman returning the Houston Astros isn't as likely as most fans want to believe. In fact, according to one source close to the situation, Bregman's odds of returning to H-Town are "very low". However, the story is a bit more complicated than that.

Those are the words of FOX 26's Will Kunkel who said in a social media post, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen but it likely will not. And with that, Space City let out a collective groan as their hopes of an Astros-Bregman reunion now appear to be hanging by a thread.

Conflicting reports of potential Astros-Alex Bregman reunion has fans in disarray

Astros fans were on cloud nine less than 24 hours ago after hearing that Houston was still in talks with their longtime third baseman. Bregman's free agency has been drawn out much longer than most anticipated. The former All-Star has been wasting away on the open market while several top free agents have found new homes this offseason.

I am told the odds of the Astros signing Alex Bregman are “very low!” per source.



Of course, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen but it likely will not. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) January 27, 2025

Bregman's contract demands have not been met thus far. Once free agency began, it was revealed that Houston offered Bregman a six-year deal worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $156 million. Bregman, however, had his sights set on a $200 million deal. For some time, the gap in talks as well as Houston subsequent moves made a deal between the two sides seem very unlikely.

But while Kunkel seems to be closing the door on a potential Astros-Bregman reunion, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman is reporting that the Astros are still trying to the Gold Glove Award-winning infielder back. Heyman revealed Houston is willing to maintain their original offer of six-years at $156 million, but Bregman's resistance to agree to those terms stems from his desire to surpass his salary from last season which was higher than the $26 million average annual value (AAV).

Astros are trying to bring back Alex Bregman. They’re still willing to do (at least) $156M, 6 yrs, but one reason he declined that earlier is it’s a cut from $28.5M salary. There’s said another team offering 6 w/1st year optout ($ unknown). Among others in: Cubs, Bosox, Tigers — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 27, 2025

All of this has become information-overload for an Astros fanbase that just wants to see their team on the field at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in Florida next month — preferably with Bregman in the fold. At this point, it seems like anyone's guess as to whether or not it could happen.

Houston is not alone in attempting to recruit Bregman. The Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago Cubs are all in the mix, with Heyman reporting that at least one organization is offering an opt-out after next season. Astros owner Jim Crane has been known to want to stay below the luxury tax threshold, but he may have to make an exception in order to bring Bregman back to Houston.

