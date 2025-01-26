Jose Altuve proves his selflessness once again during Alex Bregman negotiations

With the recent twist in the Alex Bregman negotiations, there is a possibility that the star third baseman returns to Houston. Face of the franchise Jose Altuve is now willing to make a major adjustment to make this happen for the Astros. According to a report from Bob Nightengale Thursday evening, the Astros and free agent, Alex Bregman, are interested in a potential reunion, proposing Altuve move to left field and new infielder, Isaac Paredes, play second base. This would allow Bregman to return to his gold glove position of third base. Further reporting from Jon Heyman shows the Astros are significantly interested in Bregman and willing to make whatever position changes necessary to make it work. Nightengale also added that Altuve was the one who suggested for himself to play left field to accommodate Bregman.

As Astros fans know, Altuve is as good and supportive of a teammate that you could have. The nine-time All-Star was very supportive and insistent on bringing Bregman back after the season ended in October, even willing to talk to owner Jim Crane. Altuve did not even want to talk about Bregman potentially leaving, showcasing the bond that he has built as the two have anchored the infield during the golden era of the organization.

Moving to LF is a huge move, and for Altuve to suggest that at this point in his career shows how much he wants Bregman to return. It has been a surprise to fans that Bregman's market hasn't exactly materialized. The 2024 gold glove winner's free agency has been slow moving as we approach spring training and the 2025 season. While there have been constant rumors about where Bregman would sign, whether it would be the Red Sox, Tigers or Cubs, it has been fairly clear teams are not willing to meet Bregman's $200 million demand.

Fans also believe his agent Scott Boras overpriced his value and that his efforts have backfired. The Astros laid out their reported contract of six years and $156 million early to the 2x World Series champion but were not able to come to terms as it was not within Bregman’s range. However, it could be his best remaining option as other teams aren't jumping to sign the longtime Astros third baseman.

If Bregman was to return, it is risky moving Altuve to the outfield, but something we now know the 3x batting champion would be willing to do. At age 34, the longtime second baseman, who won a gold glove at the position, would more than likely face additional difficulties as his arm strength and height may not be up to the mark, however we can clearly see Altuve is willing to do anything to have Bregman back.

Jose Altuve willing to make a major adjustment to bring Alex Bregman back is not shocking

It is honestly not a surprise to see this development, as Altuve is well known to be one of the humblest individuals to play the game and an incredible teammate not just to other players, but the organization. No. 27 has taken two team friendly contracts of seven years, $163 million in 2018 and five years, $125 million in 2024 to stay in Houston and will ultimately retire as an Astro.

Altuve being that incredibly supportive teammate couldn’t have been on more display when the Astros cheating scandal was revealed after the 2019 season. While it is known that the 7x silver slugger did not participate or want to participate in the sign stealing and use of the trash cans, he was asked about that. Altuve could have easily separated himself or not said anything, but he chose to stand with all his teammates during that difficult stretch and not speak about his particular role saying “If we are something, we all are something.”

It’s true none of them did enough to stop it — including Altuve. That may be why he hasn’t singled himself out and accepted the blame the team got.



Honestly, if something like the sign-stealing scandal happened on your team, wouldn't you want your teammate to answer like this? pic.twitter.com/76U4a2ABft — Tony Adams (@adams_at) February 27, 2021

Throughout the years, former AL MVP has had the Astros back on and off the field constantly meeting his big-time fans. Altuve famously gave his jersey to a dedicated fan after a Miami Marlins game in an inspiring move. There have been countless other similar stories throughout his MLB career.

This moment between Jose Altuve and an Astros fan ❤️ ❤️



(via @sportsvanessa) pic.twitter.com/oNhv103lpj — ESPN (@espn) August 16, 2023

This latest effort from Altuve to completely change his position in an effort to retain his friend Bregman, is something that ultimately isn’t shocking at all coming from him, widely recognized as one of the greatest athletes in the history of the city.