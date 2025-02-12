Astros' offseason highlights the need for a healthy spring from Yordan Alvarez

The need for a solid left-handed bat in the Houston Astros' lineup grew larger after outfielder Kyle Tucker was traded to the Chicago Cubs. Now, more than ever, having a healthy Yordan Alvarez throughout spring training matters.

Alvarez has been a major power source for the Astros' lineup throughout his major-league career. The 6-foot-5 inch, 237-pound outfielder/ designated hitter smashed 35 home runs and collected 86 RBI in the 2024 season. Now that Tucker is gone, the Astros needed to find another power-hitting player from the left side of the plate.

They did not accomplish the goal this offseason, and Alvarez may feel the weight of the team on his shoulders even more unless the Astros do something. Spring training opens for the Astros on Thursday, but no big splash was made by Astros General Manager Dana Brown. Yes, the team brought back Ben Gamel, a player they picked up off waivers from the New York Mets last season. He's on a one-year, major-league contract deal for $1.2 million.

Yordan Alvarez needs to keep his legs in good shape from the get-go in Kissimmee as spring training is about to kick off

Astros fans know that Alvarez has had trouble with his legs throughout his career. Late last season as the team was making preparations for postseason play, he lost some time due to a right knee sprain. A power-hitter like Alvarez needs to have healthy legs because he uses them to his advantage in the batter's box.

But can Alvarez play in the outfield? That's where plugging some depth with Gamel can help. Yet Gamel is no power hitter. He does not have the necessary ability to drive in runs on a consistent basis. Astros fans have come to expect Alvarez to deliver in clutch situations.

Of course, the Astros' offense gets a leadoff push with second baseman Jose Altuve. Yet, if he gets on base, who can the Astros trust will be able to drive him and his teammates in from the base paths? It's just another reason Alvarez's power is a big must.

Keep an eye on Alvarez during spring training. See if he's able to stay healthy. All Astros fans are hoping Alvarez can avoid getting off to a slow start and take advantage of the friendly right-field stands at Daikin Park. Sorry fans, no more Minute Maid Park for you.

