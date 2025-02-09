Astros Spring Training Report Date, Location & Other Important Dates to Know

After a long and frankly grueling offseason, the Houston Astros are set to start spring training very soon. There is still a bit of the MLB offseason remaining, and as long as the regular season hasn't begun, there 's still the possibility that Houston will make even more moves even after signing Christian Walker in addition to trading away Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly.

Spring training is also an opportunity to take a vacation and enjoy some springtime baseball, or begin ramping up for the start of the 2025 season from the comfort of your own home. The first step is understanding when and where spring training will take place and what to expect during the opening week or so after camp begins.

The Houston Astros have announced their preliminary Spring Training roster today, which includes 40 players on their 40-man roster and 23 non-roster invitees, for a total of 63 players. pic.twitter.com/RGS7FT4jqH — Houston Astros (@astros) January 17, 2025

Astros 2025 Spring Training: Location, report date, start of games

As is customary, Astros spring training will take place at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida. This lovely 8.000-seat stadium also has a number of practice fields. The Astros share a spring training facility with the Washington Nationals, so you can drop by and see both teams preparing for the upcoming season; if you're into that sort of thing.

Houston's pitchers and catchers must report to spring training by February 13, 2025 with the first full squad workout taking place on February 18, 2025. This will be the first opportunity to hear any spring training for news, such as injured player who may be ahead of schedule, or any other issues that may have cropped up during the offseason.

It is inevitable that some players will arrive to camp early, and there is a chance a couple of them will arrive late, but there shouldn't be any earth-shattering news that occurs outside of a last minute deal.

After that, Astros fans will just witness a series of team workouts that will largely be very boring until Grapefruit League games get underway on February 22, 2025 and continue all the way through the end of March when the regular season begins.

