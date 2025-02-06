Astros' bargain replacement for Kyle Tucker is underwhelming answer to major problem

Well, the Houston Astros have found their replacement for Kyle Tucker. But unfortunately, it's a rather underwhelming response to what could be a major problem for Houston heading into the 2025 season.

The Astros agreed to terms with free agent outfielder Ben Gamel. Yes, the same Gamel who was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets last season. Gamel appeared in 20 games for the Astros after his arrival from Queens and proceeded to hit .259/.377/.362 with three doubles and a homer in 58 at-bats.

Gamel signed a major-league deal that is reportedly worth $1.2 million, but is only guaranteed if he breaks camp with the big league club. Given Houston's lack of depth in the outfield, Gamel's chances of being part of the Astros Opening Day roster are fairly good.

Astros sign free agent outfielder Ben Gamel to replace Kyle Tucker in the outfield

The Astros made the conscience, and probably correct, decision to trade Tucker earlier this offseason. With no contract extension in sight and Tucker headed to free agency after the 2025 season, Houston pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Cubs that brought back top prospect Cam Smith, infielder Isaac Paredes, and pitcher Hayden Wesneski.

Ben Gamel has agreed to a one-year, $1.2 million Major League deal with the Astros, per source. Gamel gets a $200K signing bonus, and the other $1 million is not guaranteed, though it becomes guaranteed if he makes the roster out of camp. @JeffPassan was on it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 6, 2025

While that trade set up Houston for the future and gave the Astros a replacement for the soon-to-be departed Alex Bregman — after he signs a free agent deal — it left a gigantic hole in the outfield and on the left side of the batters' box. Houston has been searching all offseason for a left-handed hitting outfielder, and I guess they found it in Gamel.

For his career, Gamel has had relatively even lefty/ righty splits. The veteran outfielder posted a .724 OPS versus right-handed pitching and a .688 OPS against lefties with a perfectly even batting average of .252. Last season, Gamel enjoyed a .722 OPS versus right-handed pitching, and that's likely the role that he'll fill in 2025 if he breaks camp.

A projected Opening Day outfielder of Gamel, Chas McCormick, and Jake Meyers leaves a lot to be desired. No wonder the Astros are contemplating giving Jose Altuve some reps in left field.

