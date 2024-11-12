As Houston Astros fans continue to agonize over Alex Bregman's impending free agency decision, his agent is doing everything in his power to squeeze every last drop out of the market. Scott Boras, the MLB super-agent who represents Bregman and Jose Altuve, is attempting to increase his client's value with his most recent claims.

Bregman has been the Astros third baseman for as long as fans can remember. Bregman spent time earlier during his career at shortstop, but the lion's share of his starts in the big leagues have come at the hot corner. But Boras is now letting it be known that Bregman is willing to play second base as well.

Astros-Alex Bregman reunion in jeopardy as Scott Boras continues full court press

Seeing as how Altuve is the Astros' starting second base — and just signed a five-year deal with Houston last offseason — these comments obviously don't apply to negotiations with Dana Brown. The Astros have no intention of moving Altuve off the keystone, and thus have no reason to see Bregman as anything other than a third baseman.

Other organizations, however, may have a different plan in store if Bregman were willing to move from third base to second. A few years back, former Oakland Athletics' shortstop Marcus Semien made the switch from shortstop to second baseman, which allowed the Texas Rangers to sign both him and Corey Seager. Xander Bogaerts switched from shortstop to second base last season ater signing an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres before the 2023 season. The negotiating ploy Boras is employing here is no different.

Scott Boras says Alex Bregman is willing to move to second base, per @BNightengale pic.twitter.com/DrGenmaKqe — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 7, 2024

These tactics on the part of Boras could bring a couple other teams into the mix. The Boston Red Sox are said to be wanting to make a splash this offseason, but have Rafael Devers currently at third base. Perhaps the San Francisco Giants could enter the Bregman sweepstakes despite having another Boras client (Matt Chapman) locked in at the hot corner.

There's a lot of smoke and mirrors this time of year, so Astros fans shouldn't be too terribly concerned about Boras' latest scheme to get other owners to open their pocketbooks. Many MLB experts and pundits expect Bregman to re-sign with Houston, but the longer negotiations go on, the more suitors could emerge. It would behoove the Astros to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors