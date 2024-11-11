Top closer hitting trade market complicates Astros' chances of dealing Ryan Pressly

Rumors have begun to circulate that the Houston Astros, in an attempt to save some money heading into the 2025 season, will look trade Ryan Pressly this offseason. Pressly's performance in 2024 trigger a vesting option for 2025 that will cost the Astros $14 million.

Houston has Josh Hader locked in as the team's closer after signing a $95 million deal last offseason. If the Astros keep both Hader and Pressly on the roster heading into 2025, Houston will be paying a total of $33 million for their top relievers.

The Astros also have Bryan Abreu in the bullpen, and with Houston looking to add more middle relief to help out the backend, it only makes sense that Pressly is on the trade block this winter. But another team has made their closer available too, and at a much cheaper rate. That could impact Houston's ability to find a new home for Pressly this offseason.

Top closer Devin Williams hitting trade market complicates Astros' chances of dealing Ryan Pressly

The Milwaukee Brewers declined Devin Williams' option for the 2025 season. However, because he's still arbitration eligible, the Brewers can keep Williams in the Cream City next year, but at a discounted rate. Williams' option was worth $10.5 million, but the Brewers are expected to save about at least $1 million through arbitration. MLB Trade Rumors estimates Williams will take home around $7.7 million through arbitration next season, meaning Milwaukee may even be able to save upwards of $3 million.

While the Brewers could certainly enter the 2025 season with Williams installed as the team's closer, many MLB experts and pundits believe declining his option was a precursor to the right-hander's departure this offseason. Williams' $7-$8 million salary in 2025 would be a bargain for teams in the market for a top-shelf closer. The Brewers' reliever is flat-out filthy, and his changeup is virtually un-hittable.

Some thoughts on Devin Williams and the Brewers: pic.twitter.com/cnE9klyxNS — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 4, 2024

This latest development will lessen the market for Pressly. Williams is five years younger, and a number of teams looking to pluck the reliever away from the Brewers may view him as a longterm option. Pressly, 35, would be a one-year stopgap for most teams.

The one thing working in the Astros' favor is the prospective return. Milwaukee will be looking for a haul in exchange for one of the game's best closers, while Houston just wants Pressly's salary off the books. So while the Astros may not receive top-talent in exchange for Pressly's services, being able to shed that $14 million from next year's payroll would allow Houston to be more aggressive in free agency this winter.

