With so much focus on Alex Bregman's current contract negotiations, it's understandable why so little attention has been paid to Kyle Tucker. However, if the Houston Astros don't address Tucker's impending free agency, they're likely to be in the exact same situation next offseason with another superstar.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi caught up with Astros General Manager Dana Brown at the GM Meetings in San Antonio, and while discussing Bregman's current situation, Tucker's name came up as well.

"In terms of additional priorities," Morosi asked, "A Kyle Tucker extension, where do things stand there?" The Astros GM acknowledged that he's talked with Tucker's agent, but also cited the fact that Houston's right fielder is under team control through next season.

Astros' hope of Kyle Tucker extension seems to hinge on what happens this offseason

Ultimately, the Astros' decisions this offseason will greatly impact their ability to retain Tucker beyond the 2025 campaign. The outfielder is already in line to receive a significant raise through arbitration this offseason, but that's nothing compared to the massive payday he's sure to receive if and when he reaches free agency next winter.

"We feel like there's a good chance we're going to get something done."



Astros GM Dana Brown talk with @jonmorosi about offseason plans regarding Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and others.



Much like Bregman was last winter, Tucker is now only one year away from entering the free agent market. Outside of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Dylan Cease, there may not be a better player available on the open market, and in terms of outfielders, the three-time All-Star is in a class by himself.

The one thing working in Houston's favor, however, is the fact that the contracts of both Jose Abreu and Rafael Montero will be off the books following the 2025 season. That'll free up about $30 million. On the flip side, both Yordan Álvarez and Christian Javier will receive a pay increase heading into the 2026 season, so that'll factor in as well.

The Astros overcame a lot during the 2024 season, including an extended IL stint for Tucker, and still made it to the MLB Postseason. But if the Astros are to continue their AL West dominance, Tucker will need to be part of the equation.

Once the Astros can put Bregman's contract situation (which hopefully includes a return to Houston) behind them, perhaps Brown and Co. will turn their attention toward Tucker. The one thing the Astros can't afford to do is allow both Bregman and Tucker to leave Houston. That could spell doom for the Astros and their fanbase.

