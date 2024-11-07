Astros Rumors: AL West rival viewed as long shot to sign Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman's free agency will be the hottest topic among the Houston Astros fanbase until the third baseman signs a new contract this offseason. There's reportedly been promising dialogue between Bregman's camp and Houston's front office, but no deal seems imminent. Though Bregman has yet to decline his qualifying offer, that's little more than a formality. Once he does, the Astros' star is free to sign with any team he'd like.

But one team that would appear to be out of the potential Bregman sweepstakes is the Astros' AL West rivals, the Seattle Mariners. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal (subscription required), while the Mariners are looking to increase spending, they're viewed as unlikely to target top-tier talent like Bregman and Pete Alonso.

Astros Rumors: Mariners viewed as long shot to sign Alex Bregman

This is great news for Astros fans who've long feared that Bregman could be a target of the Mariners this offseason. According to Rosenthal, a good portion of the Mariners' extra spending this offseason will be arbitration raises to players like Randy Arozarena, Logan Gilbert, and George Kirby.

Seattle's offense was dreadful last season, so it's understandable that Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto is interested in upgrading the lineup. But it sounds as if Bregman's contract demands will be too much for the Mariners. Rosenthal believes that a nine-digit deal will be too rich for Seattle's blood. Surely they can find other ways to win 54% of their games, right?

Astros GM Dana Brown told reporters that he thinks the team has a good chance in bringing back 3B Alex Bregman pic.twitter.com/zzMKJOY7w7 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 5, 2024

But while the Mariners may not be able to afford Bregman this offseason, other suitors will come. If the New York Yankees fail to re-sign Juan Soto, look for Brian Cashman to give Scott Boras a call. The Philadelphia Phillies are always big spenders, and are said to be shopping third baseman Alec Bohm.

Hopefully the Houston fanbase can put all these Astros rumors related to Bregman behind them. With Justin Verlander's contract coming off the books, Houston has the means to keep Bregman without rocketing past the luxury tax threshold. Still, though, inking Bregman to a multi-year deal will make Houston's ability to address other offseason priorities somewhat difficult.

