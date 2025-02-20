Young Astros starter can't afford to let early-season jitters affect his 2025 season

Spencer Arrighetti gave the Houston Astros some solid innings as the 2024 season bent into a quick exit during the American League Division Series loss to the Detroit Tigers. The right-hander needs to get off to a fast start in 2025.

Arrighetti was rushed into a starting role due to injuries, and looking at his numbers from last season might make Astros fans a bit depressed. Arrighetti finished 7-13 with a 4.53 ERA, striking out 171 batters in 145 total innings.

But during his final seven appearances Arrighetti went 2-2 with a 2.36 ERA, striking out 37 while walking just 13. Obviously, Arrighetti, who played high school ball at Cinco Ranch High School in Katy, Texas, loved playing for his favorite MLB team.

Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti needs to get off to a hot start in 2025

Why put a focus on early-season success? Because the Astros will want to establish a foothold on the American League West Division. Not letting the Texas Rangers plant their flag in first place early in the season is a big deal. Arrighetti, along with Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown, are a pretty tight starting rotation nucleus.

He walked 65 batters and gave up 21 home runs in the 2024 season. Arrighetti needs to live up to his nickname and cook up some good numbers quickly. The Astros can ill afford to have him not be in control of his fastball and off-speed pitches during the early-going.

I heard Astros P Spencer Arrighetti talk more today than all of last season.



🤐@szane_24: "Last year I tried to not open my mouth too much."



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SJQQ3HKsfC — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) February 15, 2025

Arrighetti is feeling more confident with his place on the Astros roster. He's even piping up and showing some leadership capabilities. That, in itself, can earn him even more respect among his teammates.

“My demeanor is a little bit different these days,” he said, Arrighetti told MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. “I feel a little looser. I’m messing around a little bit more, a little more vocal. Still listening, obviously, and still picking brains where I can. I think last year, I tried to not open my mouth too much, to be completely honest. I kind of wanted to soak it all in.”

If Arrighetti is feeling more comfortable with his spot on the team at this point in spring training, then that's even more good news. The Astros need quality starting pitching from Opening Day onward. They need healthy arms from the get-go.

